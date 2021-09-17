Narendra Modi 71st birthday: Odisha-based artist makes eight-feet-tall portrait of PM using food grains

Priyanka Sahani used five different grains to design the portrait, completing it in 20 to 25 hours. She took the decision based on the fact that India is predominantly an agrarian country

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday today, 17 September, wishes have poured in for the 71-year-old leader from all over the country. Among those who extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister was Odisha-based artist Priyanka Sahani.

Sahani created an eight-foot-long portrait of the Prime Minister using food grains. She used five different grains to design the portrait, completing it in 20 to 25 hours. She used the Pattachitra Kala design of her state in the portrait, adding that she decided to pay respects to PM Modi using food grains since India is an agricultural country.

Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Narendra Modi using food grains, on his 71st birthday "India's an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay respects to PM. It also reflects Odisha's tradition of Pattachitra," she says pic.twitter.com/dZhMFpIcfR — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Sahani, who has used her talent to create several masterpieces, learned her skills from her late father, BibekanandaSahni. The Prime Minister’s birthday was also marked by Odisha-based sand artist and Padma Shri awardee SudarsanPattnaik. Pattnaik created a special sculpture using over 2000 shells at Puri beach and dedicated it to PM Modi.

Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha . pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party has gone all-out to celebrate their leader’s special day. The party aims to create a record in COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. Reports suggest that the party is aiming for 1.5 crore vaccines to be given on this day.

The party has also planned to combine the birthday celebrations with that of PM Modi completing 20 years in public life. To mark the success of their leader in public for two decades, the BJP will begin an outreach programme that will go on for 20 days, till 7 October. Modi had assumed his position as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001.

The party will also distribute 14 crore ration bags to people, with the Prime Minister’s photo on them. Grand celebrations have also been scheduled for 2 October on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. BJP workers will organise a large-scale cleanliness drive as well as campaign for the promotion of khadi and local products.