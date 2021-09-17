Narendra Modi's 71st birthday: BJP eyeing record COVID-19 vaccinations on PM's special day

As part of the celebrations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requested people to get themselves vaccinated and also help others to receive their jab

On the occasion of the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to set a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations today, 17 September. To make this day a successful one, BJP has directed and prepared its health volunteers to confirm that a large number of people get vaccinated today.

Since 2014, BJP workers have been celebrating this day as ‘Seva Diwas’ (Day of service) and the celebrations usually last for a week. This year, to celebrate the Prime Minister's 20 years in public life, including his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the members have come up with an outreach programme that has been extended to a 20-day celebration this year. The celebrations that begin today will continue till 7 October.

So as part of its celebrations, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, 16 September, requested people to get themselves vaccinated and also help others to receive their jab. “This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister,” Mandaviya said.

According to news agency ANI, BJP is aiming for 1.5 crore doses on this special day. This is keeping in mind that India has managed more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in 24 hours on earlier occasions.

Apart from the vaccination drive which will take place across the country, BJP would also distribute 14 crore ration bags to the people with Modi’s photo printed on them. The party workers also stated that at least five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country to Modi. These postcards will highlight the workers' commitment to public service.

Furthermore, on 2 October, which also marks the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, BJP workers have planned to lead a large-scale cleanliness drive on that day. They will also promote a campaign in India to encourage the use of local products and Khadi.