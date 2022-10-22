Diwali is just around the corner and people are excited to celebrate the festival of lights with enthusiasm. It is a five-day festival that is observed to commemorate the victory of good over evil. But a day before the much-awaited festival is called Narak Chaturdashi which is also termed as Choti Diwali. Narak Chaturdashi is an important festival for the Hindu community and is celebrated all over India a day prior to Diwali. This sacred festival is dedicated to the Lord of Death – Yamraj. Choti Diwali is also observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna and Goddess Satyabhama over the demon King Narakasura.

According to the Hindu calendar, Narak Chaturdashi falls in the month of Kartik. This year, Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on 24 October (Monday), as per Drik Panchang. It will coincide with Lakshmi Puja this year. A large number of religious rituals, festivities and beliefs are associated with this special day.

Narak Chaturdashi Shubh Muhurat:

The Narak Chaturdashi falls on Monday, 24 October 2022. The Abhyang Snan Muhurat begins at 5:22 am and ends at 6:35 am. The duration for the muhurat is 1 hour and 14 minutes. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 6:03 pm on 23 October and ends at 5:27 pm on 24 October 2022.

Narak Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi:

Devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Many apply sesame oil to their entire body while taking a bath. Devotes then circle Apamarga leaves – a powerful Ayurvedic herb three times over their head. Following this, a diya is lit outside the main door to worship Lord Yamraj.

Towards the end of the second half of the day, people light up diyas on both sides of the entrance area or the main door of the house. They believe that the day after Narak Chaturdashi, Goddess Lakshmi visits their home to bless the devotees with prosperity and fortune.

