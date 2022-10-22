Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Date, history and significance

The festival of Narak Chaturdashi is observed on the 14th day of the waning moon in the month of Kartik. It is also referred to as the Choti Diwali as it is usually celebrated a day before Diwali. On this day, people light diyas after nightfall. Abhyang Snan is also done on this day. It is believed that people who do Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak (hell). This year, Narak Chaturdashi falls on 24 October. The Abhyang Snan muhurat is from 5:06 am to 6:27 am. The Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 6:03 pm on 23 October and ends at 5:27 pm on 24 October.

History of the festival

As per the Hindu mythology, a demon named Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna and Goddess Satyabhama. The demon was ill-treating women during his reign. This is the reason Lord Krishna killed him. Another belief states that Goddess Kali made this demon disappear. Another story associated with the Choti Diwali is that Lord Vishnu appeared in his Vamana avatar and killed King Bali to conquer his entire kingdom on this day.

Significance:

On the day of Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi, Devotees across India offer flowers, oil, sandalwood, and coconuts to deities. On this day, people do Abhyang Snan with ubtan or sesame oil. The day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi, Narak Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, and Kali Chaudas across different parts of India.

Colourful rangolis are prepared and the houses are decorated on this day. People do Abhyang Snan during moonrise but before sunrise while Chaturdashi Tithi is prevailing. This time, the Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on the same day. Diwali is celebrated every year to mark the victory of good over evil. On this day, people wear new traditional clothes, observe rituals, eat delicious sweets and dishes, decorate their homes with diyas, etc.

Diwali commemorates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Kubera to get blessings in the areas of health, wealth, and prosperity.

