NAN Scam: High Court Judge was in touch with people who were helping accused, says ED

The alleged NAN scam had emerged in 2015, during the previous BJP government in Chhattisgarh, when the Opposition had raised allegations of corruption in the Public Distribution System

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has told the Supreme Court that the accused persons in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam (NAN scam) were in touch with a Chhattisgarh High Court judge through Constitutional functionaries who were helping the accused.

According to sources, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED said,” “ED probe reveals that the accused was in touch with the Constitutional functionary. There was an attempt to reduce the gravity of scheduled offences of other co-accused. Accused also influenced the witness to withdraw statements made before the ED.”

Tushar Mehta added,”These highly placed officers in connivance with authorities in constitutional posts took advantage. I have not mentioned names. But I have WhatsApp chats. We have not revealed names so that faith of people is not shaken upon system.”

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing the Chattisgarh government said, Let Chhattisgarh file it in sealed cover documents and let there also be reports on how the scam was during the BJP regime.

The alleged NAN scam had emerged in 2015, during the previous BJP government in Chhattisgarh, when the Opposition had raised allegations of corruption in the Public Distribution System (PDS), which until then had been hailed as a model for other states.

NAN is the agency in charge of the distribution and procurement of grains. The government had then started a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The ACB had raided NAN offices and claimed to have recovered cash and documents, before charging several officials, including senior IAS officers.

