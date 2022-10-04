New Delhi: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, who had gone out of her house in the morning to defecate, was allegedly raped and murdered and her naked body was found in a millet field under Dibiyapur police station limits in Auraiya district on Monday.

The family members of the 17-year-old girl told the media that she went to field near her residence around 7 am to defecate, but as she did not return home even after long. They then launched a search for her and found her body in a field located around 100 metres from the roadside.

Police took the body of the minor in their possession and a case of rape and murder has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of the complaint filed by the family members.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Auraiya, Charu Nigam reached the village with forensic experts and deployed 10 police teams, including a Special Operations Group, to crack the case.

Police has started investigation in the case and is probing local residents. Statements of all who are being probed are being recorded.

Meanwhile, the family of the minor said that they did not suspect any particular person of having committed the crime. The victim, daughter of a farmed, was a class IX dropout.

Politics over minor’s rape, murder of 17-year-old in UP’s Auraiya

The opposition Congress has uploaded a video on Twitter, claiming that the police were “running away” with the body. The authorities, however, denied the allegation denied.

The video shared by the Congress shows policemen carrying a body and a woman and a man walking along with them. “In Auraiya, naked body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a field. The police arrived and began running away with the body in a hurry. The poor family is running behind. Uttar Pradesh is ‘Number 1’ in crimes against women. But nobody will call it ‘junge raj’, the party tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

यूपी के औरैया में एक 17 साल की लड़की का निर्वस्त्र शव खेत में मिला। पुलिस पहुंची और शव को आनन-फानन में लेकर भागने लगी। बदहाल परिवार पीछे दौड़ रहा है। महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध के मामले में ‘यूपी नंबर 1’ है। लेकिन कोई ‘जंगलराज’ नहीं कहेगा… pic.twitter.com/2m8ok7OrTj — Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2022

Police refused the allegations with SP Charu Nigam saying that the policemen completed all legal formalities and took the body in possession after pacifying the family.

"In no way has the body been forcibly taken," the police officer added.

He further said that the post-mortem examination will be videographed.

