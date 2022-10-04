Naked body of 17-year-old UP girl found in field; family alleges rape, murder
The family of the teenage girl said that she had gone to the field near her house around 7 am to defecate, but didn't return. They then launched a search for her and found her body around 100 metres from the road
New Delhi: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, who had gone out of her house in the morning to defecate, was allegedly raped and murdered and her naked body was found in a millet field under Dibiyapur police station limits in Auraiya district on Monday.
The family members of the 17-year-old girl told the media that she went to field near her residence around 7 am to defecate, but as she did not return home even after long. They then launched a search for her and found her body in a field located around 100 metres from the roadside.
Police took the body of the minor in their possession and a case of rape and murder has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of the complaint filed by the family members.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Auraiya, Charu Nigam reached the village with forensic experts and deployed 10 police teams, including a Special Operations Group, to crack the case.
Police has started investigation in the case and is probing local residents. Statements of all who are being probed are being recorded.
Meanwhile, the family of the minor said that they did not suspect any particular person of having committed the crime. The victim, daughter of a farmed, was a class IX dropout.
Politics over minor’s rape, murder of 17-year-old in UP’s Auraiya
The opposition Congress has uploaded a video on Twitter, claiming that the police were “running away” with the body. The authorities, however, denied the allegation denied.
The video shared by the Congress shows policemen carrying a body and a woman and a man walking along with them. “In Auraiya, naked body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a field. The police arrived and began running away with the body in a hurry. The poor family is running behind. Uttar Pradesh is ‘Number 1’ in crimes against women. But nobody will call it ‘junge raj’, the party tweeted in Hindi along with the video.
यूपी के औरैया में एक 17 साल की लड़की का निर्वस्त्र शव खेत में मिला।
पुलिस पहुंची और शव को आनन-फानन में लेकर भागने लगी। बदहाल परिवार पीछे दौड़ रहा है।
महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध के मामले में ‘यूपी नंबर 1’ है।
लेकिन कोई ‘जंगलराज’ नहीं कहेगा… pic.twitter.com/2m8ok7OrTj
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2022
Police refused the allegations with SP Charu Nigam saying that the policemen completed all legal formalities and took the body in possession after pacifying the family.
"In no way has the body been forcibly taken," the police officer added.
He further said that the post-mortem examination will be videographed.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
In third term as Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav eyes Mayawati's Dalit vote bank
Taking over from his father, Akhilesh Yadav first become SP president at an emergency meeting of the party in the backdrop of power tussle in the family in January 2017, and for the second time at the scheduled party national convention at Agra in October the same year
Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed, 2 injured in Bareilly as electric bus explodes during charging
There was an explosion of the AC compressor of the bus. As a result, Vijay Kumar, the mechanic present there, died a painful death. Two other people were injured
Uttar Pradesh: Now, a temple dedicated to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath near Ayodhya
A relief statue of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister seems to emerge from a wall carrying a bow and quiver of arrows. Also, a halo sits behind the head of the idol