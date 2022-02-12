Nagpur Police uses Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise to warn against cyber fraud

The tweet speaks of a notable still from the film in which the Arya actor says his now-iconic dialogue, 'Mai jhukega nahi' that translates to 'I will not bow down'

In a witty message on social media, the Nagpur Police warned people against cyber fraud. The police department took to Twitter and posted a note inspired by Telugu actor Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

The tweet speaks of a notable still from the film in which the Arya actor says his now-iconic dialogue, “Mai jhukega nahi” that translates to 'I will not bow down'. Giving a twist to the dialogue, the Nagpur Police wrote, “Mai link kholega nahi” which means 'I will not open the link'. The same line is repeated in Marathi too in another identical photo.

“That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp. Be the #PushparajOfCyberSafety @alluarjun #DoNotClickThem,” read the caption of the tweet.

Check out the post here:

That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp : Be the #PushparajOfCyberSafety @alluarjun #DoNotClickThem pic.twitter.com/7wJxW2JjIJ — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 11, 2022

Since being posted online, the Nagpur Police's message has collected more than hundreds of likes and retweets. Social media users admired the police department's humorous approach against phishing attacks and fraudulent offers.

This is not the first time when the Nagpur Police have come up with such a post to spread an awareness on social media. The Commissioner of Police for Nagpur city, earlier this month, shared a Drake meme to advise students against violent demonstrations. The post was shared after several students across Maharashtra violently protested against offline board exams for Class 10 and 12.

Among the many police departments, the Mumbai Police tops the list when it comes to raising awareness in interesting ways. Recently, the Delhi Police too came up with a quirky awareness campaign over increasing incidents of cybercrime.

The Delhi Police used ZooZoos from telecom company Vodafone's ad to amplify the message across. For the unversed, ZooZoo are the black-and-white funny characters that gained popularity during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 2.

