Nagaland’s culture, language, attire and history will be protected: Amit Shah

Kohima: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that government peace talks on the contentious Naga issue has been going on under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that it would be successful.

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang Sadar in Nagaland, he said the Modi government has ensured the peace and development of Nagaland.

“Naga peace talks are going on. What Modi has started, it will be successful. Naga culture, language, attire, tradition and history would be protected and the region will be developed,” he said.

“Due to the model code of conduct, an agreement could not be signed. After the February 27 assembly polls, an agreement will be signed by the Union Home Ministry ensuring the Naga people’s rights and development,” Shah said.

Shah said the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s (ENPO) withdrawal of its poll boycott was a welcome move. All issues raised by the ENPO have been discussed and an agreement would be signed after the assembly elections. ENPO had, on February 4, withdrawn its call to boycott the February 27 assembly polls as its demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland state has not been met.

Shah said the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) was withdrawn from 15 police station areas of seven Nagaland districts and within 3-4 years, the AFSPA would be withdrawn from entire Nagaland.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.