Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along is one of the most active and popular politicians on social media and is also quite loved by his followers. With his jokes and unique posts shared on Twitter every other day, Along ensures to update his followers about his daily life. Starting with inspiring messages to take jokes over himself, the politician also truly knows how to play it along on social media. Quite popular among the youth of the state, Imna Along recently paid a visit to the Tetso College in Dimapur for its 25th Freshers’ Day as a guest of honour and further took part in the celebrations to welcome new students to the institution.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared a picture from the Freshers’ Day event where he can be seen clicking selfies with several female and male students gathered behind him. In a witty caption with the picture, he wrote, “Don’t be Jealous! . . . . . Moments with the students of Tetso College, Dimapur during their 25th Freshers’ Day.”

Check the post here:

Don’t be Jealous!😎

.

.

.

.

.

Moments with the students of Tetso College, Dimapur during their 25th Freshers' Day. pic.twitter.com/ZVWe4BxUWb — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 14, 2022



Funny, right? Well, the post also went viral and grabbed the attention of many people. People took to the comment section and shared their views.

Youth icon 🇮🇳😎 — Nitin Mishra (@NitinMishra84) October 14, 2022

Shashi tharoor may be crying somewhere seeing this pic 😂🤣 — योगेश सावरथिया 🇮🇳 (@sawarathiajss) October 14, 2022

Sir, you look like a macho man in this pic..😀👌👌 — Krishna Khandelwal (@KRISHNA0692) October 14, 2022

Nope, not being jealous! 😊 — Indiannetizen (@indiannetizen) October 14, 2022

U r a rock star, good to see you smiling all the time. — kapil (@k3arora) October 14, 2022

To feel jealousness, one has to be a good human being like you sir. 🙏🙏 — Raj (@Raj13804856) October 14, 2022



With lots of praise and love for the minister, the post has so far garnered over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Notably, this is not the first post by the leader that has gone viral on the internet. Recently, while sharing a picture of himself from an event. Along gave a very hilarious caption that will definitely make you chuckle.

The picture shows him posing for a picture from a distance and that too with perfection! His caption read “My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also, I can see you smile as you read it!”

