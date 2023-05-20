India

Nagaland Minister Imna Along shares 'hilarious' tip to cut carbs; post goes viral

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite a popular face on the internet and knows how to engage his followers. 

FP Trending May 20, 2023 19:11:00 IST
Nagaland Minister Imna Along shares 'hilarious' tip to cut carbs; post goes viral

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.

Known for his amazing sense of humour and witty Twitter posts, Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite a popular face on the internet. From sharing interesting happenings and promoting his state to cracking sarcastic jokes about real-life events and also making fun of himself, the minister has always impressed his followers with his amazing thought process. He has time and again proved that he is indeed a master at engaging followers. This time too, Imna Along took to Twitter and shared a post, giving a ‘hilarious tip’ for losing weight. His tweet went viral in no time, leaving social media users in splits.

Sharing the picture of a pizza that has a cycle running over it, the minister added an interesting caption that reads, “Always abide by what your doctor says…” The photo shows a cheese-loaded pizza with a cycle cutting across it along with this text – “Doctor: Ride a bicycle to cut the carbs.”

Check:


We can clearly understand the minister’s hint as he doesn’t intend to give up on tasty food for the sake of losing weight and we can’t help but agree to it!

In reaction to his tweet, users also posted several comments. A user wrote, “Lets exchange body figures sirji”, while another said, “Picture that will get me through the day with a smile. Thanks for posting.”

“Always you make our day… i watch your video on YouTube…. God bless you sir,” a user commented, while one hilariously stated, “Good that he didn’t say……more and more CRUNCHES to cut carbs.”


This is not the first time when the state minister has posted such a tweet. On several instances in the past, Along shared hilarious posts, leaving his followers entertained and laughing all over it. He often also shared videos of local delicacies from Nagaland, expressing his love for food.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 20, 2023 19:11:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral video of girls dancing inside a train has got the internet talking
India

Viral video of girls dancing inside a train has got the internet talking

A group of girls can be seen dancing inside a train coach, leaving their co-passengers amused and surprised. 

IBM employee on sick leave since 2008 sues firm for no salary hike
World

IBM employee on sick leave since 2008 sues firm for no salary hike

The IMB employee has been on 'medical retirement' for the past 15 years and is receiving a fixed income since then

Viral video: Cat rescued from top of mobile tower in Bengaluru
India

Viral video: Cat rescued from top of mobile tower in Bengaluru

The viral video of the cat's rescue from the top has gained a lot of appreciation on the internet