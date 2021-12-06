Nagaland killings: Neiphiu Rio to attend funeral of deceased at Mon today

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to be paid to the next of kin of the 13 deceased while it will bear the cost of medical treatment of the injured persons

The Nagaland government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in firing by security forces in Mon district, which Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will visit on Monday.

Rio will be accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers to take an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and attend the funeral of the deceased.

The funeral services will be held at 10 am in the district. People will gather at the local ground in Mon from where the funeral procession would begin and then the bodies would be taken to the victims’ native Oting village where the burial will take place, according to a report by northeastlivetv.

The state government has also decided to set up a high-level special investigation team (SIT) led by an IGP-level officer to probe the incident that took place on Saturday evening, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

Apart from this a five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be visiting Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of those who died and got injured in the firing incident.

The state government has condemned the incident in Oting village area of Mon district that resulted in the death of 13 civilians, Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said in a statement. He said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the 13 deceased while the state government will bear the cost of medical treatment of the injured persons.

Thirteen civilians were killed and 11 others injured by security forces in two consecutive incidents of firing, the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity.

Senior minister P Paiwang Konyak led a team of officers including the director general of police reached Oting village to monitor the situation, Alam said.

He said two state government helicopters were pressed into service for emergency relief operations and four injured persons were airlifted from Mon to Dimapur for further medical treatment.

Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangyu Phom also visited the injured at the Referral Hospital, Dimapur. Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton who was in New Delhi rushed back and went to Mon directly from Guwahati, Alam said.

He also said, Rio will interact with state government functionaries and civil society organisation leaders in Mon during his visit. He assured that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that justice prevails and appropriate actions as per the law of the land are taken.

Meanwhile, The NSCN(IM) which is holding peace talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue, condemned the killing of civilians by security forces and said it is a 'Black day' for the Naga people.

"Such a barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and those responsible for such heinous acts should be brought to justice," it said.

With input from PTI

