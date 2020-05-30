Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2020 announced: check score on nbsenagaland.com, via SMS and mobile

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results today (30 May). Candidates who gave the examination will be able to check their results online at nbsenagaland.com.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, 78.04 percent students from the Arts stream have passed the Class 12 exam from government schools while 80.51 percent Arts students from private schools have passed the NSBE HSSLC exam.

As per the report, 47.40 percent students passed the Class 10 exam from government schools, while 86.28 percent students from private schools have passed the HSLC exam.

The report said 86.41 percent students from the Commerce stream have passed the NBSE HSSLC Commerce exam from government schools. The pass percentage for Nagaland HSSLC Science exam in government schools is 81.33 percent, while for private institutions it is 86.31 percent.

According to a report in NDTV, the pass percentage of girls in Class 10 is 70.88 percent whereas for boys, it is 69.04 per cent. In the Class 12 exams, 68.99 percent boys qualified in Commerce stream, 83.61 percent girls qualified in commerce stream.

In the Arts stream, 65.65 percent boys and 77.27 percent girls have passed. For the Science stream, the pass percentage was 75.07 percent among boys and 87.06 percent among girls.

A total of 22,393 students appeared for NBSE HSLC 10th exams and 15,461 students appeared for HSSLC 12th exams, this year, a report in Indian Express said.

How to check the NBSE 10th and 12th results:

Students have to visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com and go to the direct link for results. They need to enter their roll number, roll code and date of birth for the result to appear online.

Students can also visit the following websites to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC exams 2020 results:

- www.indiaresults.com

- www.results.shiksha

- www.exametc.com

- www.examresults.net

- www.newsnation.in

- www.schools9.com

The board said that the provision to download the marks/marksheet is made available on www.indiaresults.com and www.results.shiksha.

To check results through SMS, HSLC students will have to type NB10 Roll Number and sent it to 56070. HSSLC students will also have to send message to 56070 by typing NB12 Roll Number.

Students can also check their result on their Android mobile by downloading app NBSE Result Shikha.

NBSE will be issuing documents to the Centre Superintendents only from 5 June, in order to maintain social distancing. The date for distribution of result gazette will be made available on the NBSE website Nbsenagaland.com and the district WhatsApp groups.