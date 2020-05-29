Nagaland Board 2020: NBSE to declare HSSLC, HSLC results tomorrow on nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the results of HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) exam 2020 on Saturday, 30 May.

In a notification, NBSE Chairperson Asano Sekhose said the board will declare the result late in the afternoon.

According to a report by NDTV, NBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam 2020 was held from 14 to 26 February, while NBSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2020 was conducted from 13 February to 4 March.

The Nagaland board will be releasing the results through internet, SMS, and Android mobile app.

Students can visit the following websites to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC exams 2020 results on internet:

The board said that the provision to download the marks/marksheet is made available on www.indiaresults.com and www.results.shiksha .

To check results via SMS, HSLC students will have to go to the SMS option, type NB10<space>Roll Number and sent it to 56070.

HSSLC students will also have to send message to 56070 by typing NB12<space>Roll Number.

Students can check their result on their Android mobile by downloading app - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nbse.results.shiksha

After the declaration of results, provisional result gazette will be issued to schools. However, in order to maintain social distancing, NBSE will be issuing documents to the Centre Superintendents only from 5 June.

The date for distribution of result gazette will be made available on the NBSE website www.nbsenagaland.com and the district WhatsApp groups.

In 2019, Nagaland Board released the result for HSLC and HSSLC exams on 2 May. The overall pass percentage in HSLC was 68.29 per cent.

In NBSE HSSLC 2019, students of science stream fared the best with a pass percentage of 81.37 percent. The pass percentage of the commerce stream was 74.68 percent and for the arts stream it was 74.40 percent.