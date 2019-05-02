Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Science stream registers 81.37% pass percentage; commerce stream comes second with 74.68%

Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the 2019 results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 examination today (Thursday, 2 May) at the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

This year, science stream students in the Nagaland board HSSLC exam fared the best with a pass percentage of 81.37 percent. The pass percentage of the commerce stream (74.68 percent) is slightly ahead of the arts stream (74.40 percent).

In the arts stream, the government institutions registered a 76.24 pass percentage, the corresponding figure for students from private institutions is 82.43, while the figure for repeaters is 40.44 percent.

For the commerce stream, government institutions fared better with an 87.27 pass percentage in comparison to private institutions which had a pass percentage of 80.34 percent. The pass percentage for repeaters was 42.40 percent.

NBSE conducted the HSSLC or Class 12 exam between 12 February to 4 March. The board has informed the heads of registered institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

In 2018, Class 12 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.21 percent. The science stream students had secured the highest pass percentage of 84.39 percent, followed by commerce students (73.75 percent) and the arts stream students (73.42 percent). The results were announced on 18 May.

Imtijungla Pongen topped the HSSLC 2019 exam with 94.40 percent (472 marks) from the arts stream. From commerce, Suhana Begum bagged the highest score of 480 marks, scoring 96 percent. The science stream was topped by Ananya Kumar Das with 94.6 percent (473 marks).

Steps to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSSLC or Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSSLC Result 2019'.

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens.

Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 12 scores at examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

