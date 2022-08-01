Naga Chaturthi 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Devotees believe that worshipping the snake god on this auspicious day brings prosperity and wealth to the family

During the month of Sawan or Shravan, Naga Chaturthi is marked on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon). The day is solely dedicated to nagas or snakes and it is observed a day prior to Naga Panchami, which is a popular festival among the Hindu community.

This year, Naga Chaturthi will be observed on 1 August. Special pujas and rituals will be followed by devotees during the day. This special festival is of great importance in parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Many devotees observe a fast from morning to evening and consume only light meals once in the day. Others fast during the day and eat only after sunset or when the puja is complete.

Shubh Muhurat:

On this day, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on 1 August 2022 at 4:18 am and end on 2 August 2022 at 5:13 am.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees worship snakes and also offer milk and eggs near the snake pits. Women who are married begin the day by observing a day-long fast. Many devotees visit temples and offer their prayers. They wash or bathe the idols with milk and water and then, apply turmeric powder and kumkum (red vermilion powder) to the idol.

During puja, they offer incense sticks, fruits and flowers. They perform aarti and worship the snake god with complete devotion.

Significance:

Naga Chaturthi is observed by married women, who pray for the well-being and longevity of their spouse and children. Devotees believe that worshipping the snake god on this auspicious day brings prosperity and wealth to the family. They also believe that observing a fast on this day will reduce the effects of Sarpa Dosha (horoscope causing obstacles in many ways) in one's birth chart.

