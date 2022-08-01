Nag Panchami 2022: Know history, significance, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

Those observing this day have to wake up early in the morning, take a bath and pray to Nag Devata (Snake God). Light a lamp in the puja area or temple and offer prayers. Offer a cup of milk and prasad to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha. Then perform aarti and recite the Vrat Katha.

Nag Panchami is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is grandly celebrated in India as well as in Nepal. This festival is solely dedicated to worshiping snakes and this practice dates back to the earliest days of Hinduism.

According to the Drik Panchang, Nag Panchami is observed on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sravaṇa. This year, it is being celebrated today, 2nd of August. It is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur by devotees throughout the country.

Every year, devotees worship snake gods to seek their blessings for the family. Married women offer special prayers to the serpent gods and people in large numbers offer milk and eggs to snakes on this day.

Shubh Muhurat:

The Nag Panchami Tithi will begin on 2 August 2022 at 5:13 am and will end on 3 August 2022 at 5:41 am. The Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat will commence at 5:43 am and conclude at 8:25 am on 2 August, this year.

Puja Vidhi:

Those observing this day, have to wake up early in the morning, take a bath and pray to Nag Devata (Snake God). Light a lamp in the puja area or temple and offer prayers. Offer a cup of milk and prasad to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha. Then perform aarti and recite the Vrat Katha for Nag Panchami.

History and Significance:

As per Hindu Mythology, when Lord Krishna was a young child, he once encountered a dangerous snake. When he was playing by the River Yamuna, his ball got caught in a tree’s branches by the riverside. On attempting to retrieve the ball, Krishna slipped and fell into the river. He was then attacked by a snake called Kaliya.

However, Krishna fought back and the snake realised that the child was no ordinary kid, so he (snake) pleaded with him not to kill it. Krishna then spared the snake by commanding that it will not harass the people anymore in that area. This is why Nag Panchmi is observed to mark the victory of Krishna who saved the lives of people from Kaliya.

On this special day, young girls offer milk to snakes to get married to a good person while married women pray to save their families from any harm caused by snakes or evil eyes.

