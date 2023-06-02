Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kerala village, experts called
The villagers said there was no visible change in the surrounding environment and only a scientific study could ascertain the exact cause of the continuing underground sounds
Residents of the Chenappady village in Kottayam district, Kerala, have expressed concern over mysterious underground sounds that were heard on Friday during the early hours of the day.
The deafening sounds were reported to have occurred twice, with similar incidents also being reported earlier in the week in some neighbouring places.
The villagers noted that there were no visible changes in the surrounding environment, leading them to believe that a scientific investigation is necessary to determine the exact cause of these recurring underground sounds, reported PTI.
Officials from the Kerala Department of Mining and Geology have stated that their team of experts will soon visit the area to assess the situation. The department had already conducted an initial examination of the site when the sounds were first reported earlier in the week.
A department source confirmed to PTI that in light of the recent reports of similar loud sounds, their experts will conduct a thorough investigation at the location.
However, the source mentioned that a comprehensive scientific study conducted by the Centre for Earth Sciences (CES) would be required to determine the actual cause behind these repetitive seismic sounds.
The department has acknowledged its limitations in analysing such phenomena and has consequently requested the CES to conduct an examination and study in the area. In the meantime, the experts from the geology department will revisit the site to further analyze the available details.
With inputs from agencies
