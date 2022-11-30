My statements, opinions were shared by all jury members: Nadav Lapid on 'The Kashmir Files'

New Delhi: Israeli filmmaker and International Film Festival of India’s jury head Nadav Lapid, who courted controversy after he called Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ a ‘propaganda, vulgar film’ at the IFFI closing ceremony, has said that his statement and “opinions were shared by all the jury members.”

Speaking to India Today, Lapid reiterated that all the jury members were of the same opinion and he has emails and WhatsApp messages to back his claim.

“My statements and opinions were shared by all the jury members. All of us were sitting in the screening room and had the same feelings after the screening. Everyone was aware of what was going to be said. I have emails and WhatsApp to prove it. I understand that under pressure or fear or anxiety, people can suddenly change their statements,” Lapid said.

While refraining from sharing those messages, he added, “I understand the sensibility of the situation and the people who are afraid and feel they might pay a price. But you can contact the French and Spanish jury members.”

Nadav Lapid’s ‘controversial’ statement on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Giving his speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of IFFI in Goa, Lapid said: “I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions,” Lapid said in his address.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” he added.

