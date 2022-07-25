India

'My election is a reflection of confidence': Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal and second woman to hold the India's highest constitutional post. At 64, she is also the youngest President of the country

FP Staff July 25, 2022 14:12:37 IST
In this photograph released by India's Presidential Palace, India's new president Draupadi Murmu, salutes as she receives a guard of honor during her swearing in ceremony in New Delhi, India. India's Presidential Palace via AP

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Parliament's Central Hall in Delhi.

Addressing the House after taking oath as the President of India, Droupadi Murmu said, "My election to the post is not only my own achievement, but that of every poor of the country. My election is a reflection of confidence of the confidence of crores of Indians."

Murmu is the first tribal and second woman to hold the India's highest constitutional post. The oath of office was administered to her by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning, ahead of her swearing in ceremony.

She was escorted by military and other officials.

She reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, on Monday morning where she was welcomed by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

Kovind then escorted her to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind escorted his successor Droupadi Murmu from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Parliament House for the oath-taking ceremony in a presidential limousine on Monday.

Kovind and Murmu walked down the 31 majestic steps of the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the saluting dais where they took the presidential salute.

The president's bodyguards rendered the national anthem after which the two were taken in the presidential limousine which moved out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan through the iron gates escorted by the President's bodyguard towards Parliament House for the formal swearing-in ceremony.

At the steps of the Gate No. 5 of Parliament House, the President was given a national salute by the President's bodyguards with the President-elect standing by his side.

Accompanying them were Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

They walked in a procession to the Central Hall of Parliament where they were welcomed to a roll of drums, which indicates the arrival of the president.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Droupadi Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

In her address as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence, she noted.

"Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country," Murmu said.

"My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams," she said.

It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

In her speech, the President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

Murmu was given a 21-gun salute after which she signed the oath register amid a thunderous applause and thumping of desks.

After the short ceremony, Murmu and Kovind were escorted out of the Central Hall amid the roll of drums and blowing of trumpets.

After a national salute by the President's Bodyguard at Gate No 5 of the Parliament, the new President and her predecessor left in a ceremonial procession to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the new President inspected the tri-services guard of honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India's pride to new heights.

Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

With inputs from agencies

