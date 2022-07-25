'My election is a reflection of confidence': Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal and second woman to hold the India's highest constitutional post. At 64, she is also the youngest President of the country

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Parliament's Central Hall in Delhi.

Addressing the House after taking oath as the President of India, Droupadi Murmu said, "My election to the post is not only my own achievement, but that of every poor of the country. My election is a reflection of confidence of the confidence of crores of Indians."

Murmu is the first tribal and second woman to hold the India's highest constitutional post. The oath of office was administered to her by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning, ahead of her swearing in ceremony.

#WATCH | President-elect #DroupadiMurmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi. She will take oath as the 15th President of the country today. (Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/pen5zhVHwR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

She was escorted by military and other officials.

She reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, on Monday morning where she was welcomed by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

#WATCH | Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/DF6dN6iVNQ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Kovind then escorted her to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind escorted his successor Droupadi Murmu from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Parliament House for the oath-taking ceremony in a presidential limousine on Monday.

Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India, shortly. pic.twitter.com/XqjlwPLGvl — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Kovind and Murmu walked down the 31 majestic steps of the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the saluting dais where they took the presidential salute.

The president's bodyguards rendered the national anthem after which the two were taken in the presidential limousine which moved out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan through the iron gates escorted by the President's bodyguard towards Parliament House for the formal swearing-in ceremony.

At the steps of the Gate No. 5 of Parliament House, the President was given a national salute by the President's bodyguards with the President-elect standing by his side.

Accompanying them were Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

They walked in a procession to the Central Hall of Parliament where they were welcomed to a roll of drums, which indicates the arrival of the president.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Droupadi Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

CJI NV Ramana administers oath of office, President-elect Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India. She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India pic.twitter.com/qXd9Kzcg2z — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Delhi | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan,UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), Telangana Governor & Puducherry LG Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan & Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai were present at Presidential oath-taking ceremony today pic.twitter.com/4TFPH0oS3p — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

In her address as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence, she noted.

I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India: President Droupadi Murmu (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/dIkmQHqgiR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

"Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country," Murmu said.

"My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams," she said.

Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams &capabilities of crores of women: President Murmu pic.twitter.com/b2IJ8lcLOC — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

In her speech, the President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

Murmu was given a 21-gun salute after which she signed the oath register amid a thunderous applause and thumping of desks.

President Droupadi Murmu greets PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries who attended her swearing-in ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament. (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/5TXzE1Zmvn — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

After the short ceremony, Murmu and Kovind were escorted out of the Central Hall amid the roll of drums and blowing of trumpets.

After a national salute by the President's Bodyguard at Gate No 5 of the Parliament, the new President and her predecessor left in a ceremonial procession to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the new President inspected the tri-services guard of honour.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu receives a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also present with her. pic.twitter.com/2qtKnK0pKC — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. pic.twitter.com/I2DEO5wHbO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2022

He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure."

The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure. pic.twitter.com/xcqBqRt2nc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India's pride to new heights.

Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

भारत के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेने पर श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बहुत बहुत बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि आपका कार्यकाल देश के गौरव को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जायेगा। आज का यह ऐतिहासिक दिन लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों पर चल हर वर्ग के सशक्तिकरण और अंत्योदय का एक अप्रतिम उदाहरण है। pic.twitter.com/UafbYSSUod — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2022

The oath taking ceremony was held in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

With inputs from agencies

