Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Police starts search for body after survivor reveals staff thrashed inmate to death

India FP Staff Jul 23, 2018 14:40:34 IST

The Bihar Police is digging for a body, buried at the state government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 21 women were allegedly trapped and raped. The comes after a statement of one of the victims that a girl was beaten to death and buried in the premises after a disagreement with staff members

"Nothing has been found so far at the shelter home premises where digging is underway. We are conducting a thorough investigation and police is working independently," said Harpreet Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police to ANI.

The shelter home has been sealed for over a month now following reports of sexual exploitation. The matter came to light during the recording of statements under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Sexual exploitation of inmates at the shelter home was exposed a month ago in a report of a Mumbai-based social science institute which had conducted an audit of the state-funded establishment run by an NGO.

Once the body is found, additional charges may be framed against those who are already arrested in connection with the happenings at the shelter home, said Kaur.

More than 10 people, including all staff members of the shelter home and some government officials, have so far been arrested in this connection while all the inmates have been shifted to other districts.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 14:40 PM

