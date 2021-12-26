Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident

At least six people were killed and a dozen injured in a boiler blast at a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Sunday, according to several media reports.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant., five fire tenders are present at the site to douse the flames and a rescue operation is underway.

Bihar | At least five people suffered injuries as a boiler exploded in a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur, says SSP Jayant Kant — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The explosion was so strong that it was heard even five kilometresm away from the blast site, said locals, reported Hindustan Times.

As per officials, the blast occurred at 10 am. The adjacent factories were also damaged in the explosion, officials said

The police said that the identities of the labourers who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained as the body parts of the deceased were blown away in the blast, reported ANI.

According to a NDTV report, Bihar chief minister minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

As per ANI, District magistrate Pranav Kumar said that investigation into the mishap is on.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.