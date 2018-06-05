Muzaffarnagar riots: Court summons six accused in murder case after rejecting SIT's clean chit

Muzaffarnagar: Rejecting the Special Investigation Team's clean chit, a local court has summoned six men for their alleged involvement in a murder case during the Muzaffarnagar communal riots in 2013, a lawyer said on Tuesday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ankur Sharma has asked Prahlad, Vishan, Devender, Jitendra, Yogender and Ravinder to appear before it on 10 July in connection with the murder of Shahnawaz on 27 August, 2013.

The magistrate took cognizance of a private complaint filed by Mohammed Waseem, Shahnawaz's father, his lawyer Mohsin Zaidi said. Waseem had challenged the SIT's closure report, exonerating the accused who allegedly stabbed Shahnawaz to death during the communal riots in the district.

Police had filed an FIR against eight people in the case. The remaining two accused, Sachin and Gaurav who was killed by a mob in Kawal village, were blamed for Shahnawaz's murder while the six were given a clean chit.

According to Waseem's complaint to the police, his son was stabbed by eight people in Kawal village on 27 August, 2013. The incident led to widespread tension in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts in which more than 60 people were killed and thousands displaced.