Muslim woman denied rental home over her religion

It appears that when William Shakespeare wrote in his Romeo and Juliet “What’s in a name?” he definitely didn’t see 2022 coming, wherein a name means a lot. Wondering why so? Well, a woman in Bengaluru was denied a rental house, as soon as she revealed her name, through which owners learned that she is Muslim. The woman named Haifa shared the screenshot of her conversation with the house owners, who denied renting her the premises because of her religious beliefs. The more saddening thing is that this comes while the country was enthralled in the celebrations of 75th Independence Day.

While sharing the screenshots of her WhatsApp interactions with two different house owners on Twitter, Haifa wrote in the caption, “If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my August 15.” And, ended with the hashtags, “Bangalore and house hunting.” The first picture revealed that the conversation begins with the owner asking Haifa her “good name”. After Haifa told her name, the owner asked her if she belonged to a “Hindu family”, to which she responded “No” and asked “is that a problem?” The owner said, “Yes” and added, “Property is available but the owner wants a Hindu family.”

If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th. #bangalore #househunting pic.twitter.com/O81muhTi8w — Haifa (@HaifaZu) August 16, 2022

Similarly, the second picture also shows that as soon as Haifa tells the owner her name, he was quick enough to point out that she is Muslim. Now, the screenshots of the conversation are making rounds on the internet, triggering chatter. The comments section was swamped under the comments from users feeling sorry for Haifa. While several shared their own incidents, many supported and advocated for the owners. One user commented, “This is so disheartening. I am sorry you are going through this.” Another commented, “I was denied a property after paying the full amount, owner told me that he has pressure from neighbours not to keep a Muslim in the locality! India after 75yrs.”

A third user wrote, “It's their home, they have some beliefs which one should follow if they want to live there. I know a lot of these peeps, encountered them when I was in college, be it Hindus, Muslims, strict families, peeps living in a society with different rules and norms, etc. Nothing wrong.” A fourth user commented, “It happened to me many times. I don't know why people judge the basics of religion. Why don't they understand we all are Indians? It's disgusting.” What are your views on the incident?

