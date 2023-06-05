Muslim man arrested for converting minor Jain boy, two Hindus in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a Muslim man for converting a minor Jain boy and two Hindu boys into Islam and have seized electronic evidence and affidavits related to the case, said an official.

The accused, identified as Nanni alias Abdul Rehman, is a Maulvi at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area.

“On 30 May, a case of religious conversion was registered at Kavi Nagar PS, in which two people were named and identified as Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, and Nanni alias Abdul Rehman, a Maulvi at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area. Rehman has been arrested,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP City, Ghaziabad.

He added, “During probe, Rehman’s role in the conversion of a minor Jain boy and two Hindu boys was found and electronic evidence and affidavits related to it have been seized.”

Agarwal said the modus operandi of the accused is to target teenagers through a game called ‘Fortnite’.

“Some Muslim boys created IDs in the name of Hindu boys and used to ask teenagers to recite Quran verses to win the game. They also used to talk with them through ‘Discord chat’ app and there they were shown videos of Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel to convert them to Islam,” said Agarwal.

Agarwal said a team has been sent to arrest another accused Shahnawaz Khan.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

With inputs from agencies

