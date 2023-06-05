Muslim man arrested for converting minor Jain boy, two Hindus in UP
Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a Muslim man for converting a minor Jain boy and two Hindu boys into Islam and has seized electronic evidence and affidavits related to the case, said an official.
Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a Muslim man for converting a minor Jain boy and two Hindu boys into Islam and have seized electronic evidence and affidavits related to the case, said an official.
The accused, identified as Nanni alias Abdul Rehman, is a Maulvi at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area.
“On 30 May, a case of religious conversion was registered at Kavi Nagar PS, in which two people were named and identified as Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, and Nanni alias Abdul Rehman, a Maulvi at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area. Rehman has been arrested,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP City, Ghaziabad.
UP | On May 30, a case of religious conversion was registered at Kavi Nagar PS, in which two people were named & were identified as Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra and Nanni alias Abdul Rehman, a Maulvi at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area. Rehman has… pic.twitter.com/ZNp70uWQKN
Related Articles
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2023
He added, “During probe, Rehman’s role in the conversion of a minor Jain boy and two Hindu boys was found and electronic evidence and affidavits related to it have been seized.”
Agarwal said the modus operandi of the accused is to target teenagers through a game called ‘Fortnite’.
“Some Muslim boys created IDs in the name of Hindu boys and used to ask teenagers to recite Quran verses to win the game. They also used to talk with them through ‘Discord chat’ app and there they were shown videos of Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel to convert them to Islam,” said Agarwal.
Agarwal said a team has been sent to arrest another accused Shahnawaz Khan.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bloom Review: How the West finally gets its views on Khalistanis right by examining them through prism of terrorism
A Khalistani tactic common with terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Lashkar and ISIS is the distortion, misrepresentation and selective use of historical incidents, contexts and tales to legitimise their violent and extremist activity and hatred towards Hindus
Dharma Files | The delicate nature of different religions
Every major religious tradition of the world, in some aspect of it, represents a very delicate balance it has achieved, which is among its greatest achievements but, at the same time, may represent its greatest vulnerability
UP bride fined over Rs 15,000 for riding on top of a moving SUV; video goes viral
A bride from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was reportedly fined by the police for violating traffic rules and recording a Reel by sitting on the bonnet of a moving car