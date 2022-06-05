Muslim cleric threatens to 'chop off tongues that insult Prophet Mohammad' in Rajasthan's Bundi area
Violence had erupted after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to close shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show
A Muslim cleric was caught on camera issuing open threats to 'cut off the tongues of those who insult Prophet Mohammad'.
The incident took place in Rajasthan's Bundi.
According to a report in Times Now, "The Muslim cleric went on to say that 'people's hands and tongues will be chopped off, eyes will be gouged out' over Prophet Mohammad's insult."
Meanwhile, the police in the video was seen standing silently during the provocative speech.
Earlier, a violent clash broke out between two groups of different communities over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday. Violence erupted after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to close shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.
