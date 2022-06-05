India

Muslim cleric threatens to 'chop off tongues that insult Prophet Mohammad' in Rajasthan's Bundi area

Violence had erupted after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to close shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show

FP Staff June 05, 2022 17:34:28 IST
Muslim cleric threatens to 'chop off tongues that insult Prophet Mohammad' in Rajasthan's Bundi area

Police conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, 4 June, 2022. PTI

A Muslim cleric was caught on camera issuing open threats to 'cut off the tongues of those who insult Prophet Mohammad'.

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Bundi.

According to a report in Times Now, "The Muslim cleric went on to say that 'people's hands and tongues will be chopped off, eyes will be gouged out' over Prophet Mohammad's insult."

Meanwhile, the police in the video was seen standing silently during the provocative speech.

Earlier, a violent clash broke out between two groups of different communities over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday. Violence erupted after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to close shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 05, 2022 17:34:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rajasthan: Three sisters and two children found dead in well, family alleges dowry death
India

Rajasthan: Three sisters and two children found dead in well, family alleges dowry death

The three sisters married into the same family. Their father has in an FIR claimed that they were regularly beaten by in-laws for dowry

Religious polarisation not in country's interest: Ashok Gehlot
Politics

Religious polarisation not in country's interest: Ashok Gehlot

Expressing concern over religious polarisation, the chief minister said it is not in the interest of the country in the long run

'Free me from my post': Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet minister exposes infighting in Rajasthan Congress
Politics

'Free me from my post': Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet minister exposes infighting in Rajasthan Congress

Ashok Chandna asked the Rajasthan chief minister to give the charge of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka. He added, Ranka is anyway the minister of all the departments