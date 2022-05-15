Mundka fire: BJP's Amit Malviya blames Arvind Kejriwal as death toll rises to 27; Police arrests building owner

BJP's national convener of the IT cell said that the devastating fire in Mundka could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time. Malviya also added that a delay of 1.5 hours delay was completely inexplicable

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the building owner, after 27 people died in a fire at at a four-storey office complex in Mundka. “We have nabbed Manish lakra. Raids were done and he was nabbed, said DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma. The building has no fire NOC and clearance from the MCD.

About 30 people could be dead from the inferno that tore through a building in Mundka and 19 are missing, officials said.

BJP's national convener of the IT cell, Amit Malviya, said that the devastating fire in Mundka that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time. 1.5 hours delay is completely inexplicable.

The devastating fire in Mundka that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time. 1.5 hours delay is completely inexplicable. Arvind Kejriwal’s mishandling is responsible for the mishap and loss of lives. He must be made accountable. https://t.co/gU0NIiPNGC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal’s mishandling is responsible for the mishap and loss of lives. He must be made accountable, said Malviya.

Twelve people were injured in the fire that started on the first floor of the four-storeyed building which had a single narrow entry and exit route making escape difficult.

Earlier, the police had put the number of missing people to 29 but later revised it to 19. According to officials, of the 27 dead, 21 are women.

According to DCP Sharma, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the CCTV camera packaging unit under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

All the floors of the building were being used by the same company, he said.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.