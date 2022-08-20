Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled in Bengaluru once again

In Hyderabad, where the stand-up comedian had a show on Saturday, there was heavy police deployment at the venue with audiences being disallowed from entering with wallets and phones

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show was once again cancelled in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Bengaluru police denied permission to his show 'Dongri to nowhere', which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police said.

Besides, a fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy. In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

Earlier, the comedian was denied permission to perform in the city in November 2021 on the same ground.

On the other hand, in Hyderabad, police were deployed in large number ahead of Faruqui's show on Saturday.

Amidst tight security, people who had brought tickets for the show were ushered into the venue at Shilpakala in Hitech City under the Madhapur police station limits. People were told not to bring their phones and wallets inside the venue.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott Faruqui's show. Addressing a gathering in Khila Shapur of Jangaon district on Friday alleged that Faruqui should be boycotted as he mocked Hindu Gods.

"We all worship Sita Devi... we see her everywhere in water, air, fire and land. He has insulted our Sita Devi and our lord Rama...TRS party people have called him to Hyderabad as a chief guest. We do not need him, we will boycott him," Bandi said.

According to sources, several activists and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have bought online tickets for the show and are planning to hold protest against the stand up artiste. Earlier on Friday, the party's MLA Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody when he tried to visit the venue of the show in Hitech city.

As per Madhapur inspector Ravindra Prasad, Faruqui was given permission to hold the show in Hyderabad.

Munawar and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on 1 January following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail.

Following this Faruqui has faced criticism and his shows were cancelled at several venues.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.