Mumbai's new viewing deck gives visitors a stunning view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link; see pictures here

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray recently inaugurated a new viewing deck in Dadar, Mumbai. The deck offers visitors an undisrupted view of the Arabian Sea.

Visitors can also see the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the distance. The photos of the new viewing deck have been posted by Thackeray on his social media account today, 9 February, and have gone viral. Some of the pictures also show the deck at night.

View the photos here:

In his caption, Thackeray mentioned that the area used to be a storm water outfall, before being converted into a viewing deck by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He also stated that the deck, located near Chaitya Bhoomi, would be named “Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck” after Ramabai Ambedkar, the wife of Dr BR Ambedkar. Located near Dadar Chowpatty, Chaitya Bhoomi is the cremation ground of Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution. Since being posted, the post has garnered over 1,000 likes on Twitter and 38,000 likes on Instagram. Several people posted appreciative comments on the images.

Beautiful!!!! One more feather in ur cap sir!!! — DrArchana Bhalerao (@Archubhalerao26) February 9, 2022

Others asked the BMC to focus on prioritising issues such as traffic jams and congestion at the Dahisar toll plaza.

Congratulations and Keep up the good work. But there are other problems too, which needs to b prioritized. Increasingly traffic jams due to metro and Dahisar toll plaza. Traveling on Mumbai road and reaching our workplace is like winning a battle. — Ashwini Muthappa (@MuthappaAshwini) February 9, 2022

Several users also suggested installing CCTV cameras on the location to fine anyone for littering and spitting.

It's beautiful but all I hope it's maintained and I hope it's under CCTV so if anyone spits or litters should be finned on the spot — AlsD (@alston_dm) February 9, 2022

According to the official Twitter account of the BMC, the viewing deck was part of the tactical urbanism project initiated by Aaditya Thackeray. The Corporation also shared visuals from the viewing deck. Watch the clip here:

A breathtaking 'view'! Visuals of the newly renovated viewing deck at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar, providing tourists & citizens alike a scenic experience. Part of @TacticalMumbai project, the addition was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray today.#ChaityaBhoomiViewingDeck pic.twitter.com/aI33W5D33k — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 9, 2022

The tactical urbanism project in Mumbai involves measures to make the financial capital more pedestrian-friendly.

These steps include reducing traffic, improving public spaces, and encouraging students and pedestrians to walk more to locations, as per a Hindustan Times report. The BMC has allocated Rs 50 crore to the project in its 2022-23 budget.

The BMC has also invited suggestions from architects and urban planners for making Mumbai more pedestrian-friendly.

