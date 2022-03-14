Mumbai's Khaki Studio enthralls netizens with their rendition of Srivalli from movie Pushpa

The Bombay Police Band was founded in 1936 by the British. Several years later, the Khaki Studio was formed as a subgroup of this band

The craze and popularity of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has continued even months after its theatrical release in December 2021. We have seen celebrities and influencers grooving to the movie songs, be it Srivalli or Saami. Now, it is the Mumbai Police's music band 'Khaki Studio' which has joined the trend.

In a video clip, shared by the law enforcement agency on its YouTube channel, the band can be seen performing a rendition of the famous song Srivalli from the superhit movie. Cops can be seen performing with a variety of musical instruments such as clarinet, alto saxophone, flute and trumpet. The clip was then shared by Mumbai Police on its official Twitter handle.

“#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in! #MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBand #Pushpa”, Mumbai Police captioned the video.

Watch the mesmerising performance of Khaki Studio here:

The city police department's band initially gained fame in August last year, when over 30 cops played the theme music of the James Bond films in an ode to Monty Norman, a noted English singer.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Khaki Studio has enthralled viewers with their spectacular performance. The band has beautifully played songs ranging from patriotic (such as Aye Watan Tere Liye) to romantic ( like Kishore Kumar's Mere Sapno Ki Rani) genres. They have also played Italian protest song Bella Ciao, which was popularised by Netflix series Money Heist.

Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions We'll be here,never letting the season of safety end,while you race against time to finish this one#KhakiStudio planning to pull a #heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao #ForSafety #Rehearsals pic.twitter.com/QIVtrdHhNP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2021

The Bombay Police Band was founded in 1936 by the British. Several years later, the Khaki Studio was formed as a subgroup of this band.

For the unversed, Mumbai Police’s social media accounts have been the talk-of-the-town for quite some time now because of its innovative and quirky awareness posts.

Recently, the police department used catchphrases from the Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to raise awareness about road safety. Check them out:

