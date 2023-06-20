Mumbai woman suffers skin burns after facial massage worth Rs 17,500; FIR against salon

In a terrifying incident, a woman in Mumbai suffered permanent skin damage after receiving a HydraFacial treatment at a salon. According to Prashant Rane, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator, who helped the woman file the FIR, the facial was worth Rs 17,500. The unfortunate incident occurred on 17 June, when the woman, whose name has been withheld, underwent a Hydrafacial treatment at the Glow Luxe salon in Andheri’s Kamdhenu Shopping Centre.

Woman with burns

In the aftermath of the treatment, the woman felt a burning sensation, which led her to see a dermatologist, who diagnosed the woman with skin burns and permanent damage caused by the treatment. As a result, she filed a police report with the help of Prashant Rane, a local MNS corporator.

Twitter

In a Twitter post, which has now been removed, Rane shared the horrific incident. The caption read: “A woman from Andheri Lokhandwala market Kamdhenu shopping center went to Glow Luxe salon for a facial. Substandard products & techniques used causing skin to burn. 4.5 out of 8 severity permanent damage certified by a dermatologist. I got FIR registered & got justice for the woman…”

According to moneycontrol, a number of Twitter users expressed shock at the incident and called for regulation of such salons. Some of the comments read:

A user described the incident as “Horrible,” adding, “My God! Even after paying Rs 17,500, this is the result of ruining the lady’s skin.”

Another Twitter user suggested the unregulated state of beauty parlors as the cause, adding: “such issues erupt as everyone wants to become rich overnight.”

A user pointed out the significance of professionals in the field, stating: “With a good beautician, a facial can be relaxing and soothing but sometimes it actually does more harm than good due to an allergic reaction to some cream, wrong massaging techniques, or ignorance on the part of the beautician.”

Healthline defines HydraFacial as “hydradermabrasion,” a patented skin treatment available in medical spas and dermatology offices. The procedure involves a hydrating serum and microdermabrasion-like exfoliation.

The procedure uses a three-step process to deep-clean, exfoliate, and moisturize your skin. Professionally performed, this treatment can treat acne, dryness, and wrinkles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.