Mumbai: Wife pays 60 lakhs to Instagram astrologer for 'total control' over husband

Mumbai: Police here recently arrested a man from Powai area for allegedly taking Rs 60 Lakh from the wife of a businessman on the pretext of getting her ‘full control’ over her husband via ‘black magic’ or ‘witchcraft’.

As per cops, a complaint was filed by the businessman who lived with his family of two children and wife in Andheri East, where he manages an industrial Unit.

In his complaint, the husband informed police about a theft of around Rs35 Lakh cash which he had kept in a shelf at his house during the second week of October. He said, the money was supposed to be the given to his employee as Diwali Bonus.

He had suspected an insider’s involvement in the theft. The complainant also informed that his wife had an affair with a person named Paresh Gada, around 13 years ago. However, that affair had ended by the time he found out about it.

He alleged to have found out about the theft on October 18 and that his wife was clueless when he asked her about it. He had also told his elder sister to ask his wife and know if she has taken it.

Next, the wife after a few days admitted to him that she gave the money to an astrologer who had promised ‘full control’ over him.

The astrologer, Badal Sharma, had come to contact with the woman through Instagram where she claimed to have told her about her issues with her husband and that she wanted control over him.

During investigation, he found that the astrologer had charged her a large sum of money and valuable gold items for performing black magic using the Gada method.

Later the husband was shocked to find out that her wife’s jewellery, in addition to cash, was also stolen. The lady had allegedly paid the suspects a total of 59 lakh in cash and jewellery.

He told police that he first tried to negotiate the return of lost funds and property, but was unsuccessful. Following this, he gathered the courage to report the incident at Powai police station.

Subsequently, the arrests were made.

