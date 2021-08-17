Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: First merit list out; check details at mu.ac.in

For the Science stream, a minimum of 92 percent by state board students is required, 13 percent more than last year

The first merit list for admission into various undergraduate courses for the year 2021 has been released by Mumbai University (MU) today, 17 August. Students can now check the cut-off marks at MU’s official website https://mu.ac.in/ or websites of the respective colleges.

The cut-off percentage has gone up for most colleges. St Xavier’s College has posted 98 percent as the cut-off for Arts. For the Science stream, a minimum of 92 percent by state board students is required, 13 percent more than last year.

The cut-off for admissions into Guru Nanak Khalsa College’s BSc IT programme is 100 percent. The BSc Biotechnology course requires 95.67 percent marks while the Computer Science course of the college has posted a cut-off of 95.83 percent.

The BK Birla College posted a cut-off of 85 percent in BSc Biotechnology and 90.33 percent in Computer Science.

Other colleges have also posted their merit lists on their respective websites.

The students who have submitted their application and enrollment forms by 14 August and have their names on the merit list, can proceed to the next step of the admission process. The document verification, submission of fees, and undertaking will take place from 18 to 25 August. After that, the second and third merit lists would be released.

Students are expected to keep a number of documents ready for the application process. These include a passport size photograph, mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 results, identity proof, digitally scanned signature and proof of date of birth.

The cut-off percentages were expected to rise this year after the results of the Maharashtra HSC examinations and most other state boards registered a higher pass percentage than previous years.