Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Check first merit list at mu.ac.in today

Students will be able to view the merit list at the respective websites of the colleges or the official website of the MU

The first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the year 2021 will be released by Mumbai University (MU) today, 17 August. Students will be able to view the merit list at the respective websites of the colleges or the official website of the MU - https://mu.ac.in/.

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to access the merit list:

- Go to the official website, https://mu.ac.in/

- Click on the Mumbai University admission 2021 link given on the homepage

- Enter the login details required and click on submit

- The first merit list will be displayed on your screen

Students had to submit the admission applications and the pre-admission enrolment forms by 14 August. Those who have done the submission and are on the list, can proceed with the admission process. The online fee payment and document verification, along with the declaration form or undertaking, will begin from 18 August. The admission process for the first list will end on 25 August.

Circular of Pre Admission Online Enrolment pic.twitter.com/MWzoOeZq0a — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) August 4, 2021

The second and third merit lists will be released on 25 and 30 August. The verification process of the second list will take place from 26 to 30 August, while the process for the third merit list will last from 1 to 4 September.

Candidates will need proof of their Class 10 and 12 results, passport photograph, valid identity proof, proof of date of birth, and a scanned copy of their signature as documents.

The cut-offs are expected to rise this year as the pass percentages for most state boards have gone up. This year the Maharashtra HSC recorded a pass percentage of 99.63 percent, a sharp rise of 8 percent from 2020. A total of 46 candidates scored 100 percent in the examinations.