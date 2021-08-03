The Maharashtra board will take into account marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams, to arrive at the final Class 12 scores

The result will also be released on hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC Class 12 results on 3 August at 4 pm at mahresult.nic.in.

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 23 April till 2 May, while practical exams were slated to be conducted between 5 and 22 April. However, the exams were cancelled amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 23 April till 2 May, while practical exams were slated to be conducted between 5 and 22 April. As the Maharashtra board had cancelled the HSC exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, results that will be declared have been decided on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

The Maharashtra board will take into account marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams, to arrive at the final Class 12 scores. While 40 percent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams in Class 12, the remaining 60 percent marks will be from Class 11 and Class 10.

States, including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, cancelled Class 12 exams after CBSE and CISCE announced similar decisions in view of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the board declared Class 10 results, in which 99.95 pass percent cleared the exams. A total of 957 students secured 100 percent marks while 1,04,633 students scored over 90 percent marks.

Steps to check Maha HSC 2021 Result:

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated HSC result link

Step 3: Fill in the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.