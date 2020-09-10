Mumbai University to conduct final year exams online between 1 and 17 Oct in multiple choice format

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samat said students will be provided with proper question bank two days prior to the exam

The University of Mumbai will conduct its 2020 final year examination online between 1 and 17 October.

The exam will be conducted in the multiple choice questions (MCQs) format.

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samat said that students will be provided with proper question banks two days prior to the exam.

According to a report in Indian Express, the MU will begin exam for ATKT candidates will commence from 25 September.

The Mumbai University has set up 40 clusters of colleges based on the courses offered by them.

The dates of examinations will remain the same for students of all the colleges belonging to a particular cluster.

Around 2,22,581 students will be taking the 158 exams across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Ratnagiri, Thane and Raigad.

A Times Now report quoted an MU spokesperson saying that the exams will be conducted in multiple choice format. There will be no re-evaluations, and therefore, it will not take much time for the declaration of results.

The spokesperson also said that colleges affiliated to the university have been asked to start a helpline number to counsel students and listen to grievances,

As per The Times of India, the university in its circular has asked colleges to arrange for a technological solution to hold the exams.

The circular mentioned that the results will be out in two days after the exam ends.

Each paper will be of 50 marks and be an hour long.

The practical and viva voce examinations will also be conducted online.

The decision of holding the exam online was taken after multiple meetings on 5 September.

Students will have to take the exam from their homes.

To get students better acquainted with the new mode, the varsity will hold one round of mock test before the start of the exams.