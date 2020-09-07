Mumbai University final year exams 2020 to be conducted online in MCQ format; mock tests will be conducted earlier
According a report, practical exams will commence from 15 September, while theory exams will be held between 1 and 17 October
Mumbai University has decided to conduct the final year examinations, including the ATKT tests, online.
The duration of each exam will be an hour and will carry 50 marks. The paper will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The practical and viva voce examinations will also be conducted online, either by phone calls or a digital platform.
The decision of holding the exam in online mode has been taken after multiple meetings that took place on Saturday. Students will have to appear for the exam from their homes.
To make students acquainted with the new mode, the University will hold one round of mock test before the commencement of the exams.
Colleges have been asked to map their students and get the information about the gadgets that they have to take the exam. Those who will not be able to take the upcoming online exam, will be allowed to appear for a second round which will be conducted later.
The examination schedule is yet to be released by the varsity, but as per a report by Times Now, the practical exams will commence from 15 September. Exams for backlog papers for final-year students will be conducted from 25 to 30 September. Theory exams will be held between 1 and 17 October. The examination for commerce stream students is expected to begin first.
The decision of holding exams online comes within days after Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that that the universities are trying to ensure that students do not have to step out for exams and can appear in the final year tests from their home.
