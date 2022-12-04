Mumbai: In a strange wedding, twin sisters married the same boy in Solapur, Maharashtra. The marriage took place on Friday in Malshiras.

As per reports, both the sisters are IT engineers. In order to stay close to each other even after marriage they chose Atul, a childhood friend, as their husband. Apparently the boy’s family also agreed to this unusual arrangement.

The incident came to light after a video of the wedding went viral on social media in which the two sisters were seen garlanding the groom together in the tradition Indian style wedding.

The said video created an argument between people on social media over the legality of the marriage. Turned out it was not due to which police followed an anonymous complaint to register an FIR against the groom.

According to media reports, Atul has a travel agency business in Mumbai and lives in the Malshiras taluka.

Recently, the sisters Pinky and Rinky also moved to Malshiras with their mother after father died of illenes. Later the mother also fell ill.

According to reports, the sisters grew close to Atul when he helped both in taking care of their mother in the hospital.

When the video of their marriage went viral, a person complained to the police. After this the police registered a case under IPC section 494 (Marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) against the groom.

