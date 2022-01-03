Ministry of Railways advised people to not play with their lives, reminding them there's someone waiting for them at home.

A recent video posted by the Ministry of Railways shows how a train driver hit the emergency brakes to save the life of a man who was lying on the tracks. The incident took place in Mumbai's Sewri station at 11:45 am on 2 January.

The 50-second clip captures a man wandering near the railway tracks. A train can be seen approaching the man. As he sees the train come nearer, the man suddenly lies down on the railway tracks. On seeing the man lie down, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes, making the train slow down and then come to a halt. The man remained lying on the tracks and did not get up even as the train stopped.

As the train comes to a stop, some Railways Protection Force (RPF) personnel are seen running and rushing towards the man to escort him to safety.

Taking to their social media handle, the Ministry of Railway lauded the motorman for applying the emergency brakes immediately to save the man's life. “Commendable work done by the motorman: At Shivdi station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, " the Ministry tweeted. It added how the driver promptly applied the emergency brakes to save the person's life.

Further in the tweet, the Ministry of Railways also advised people to not play with their lives like this, reminding them there was someone waiting for them at home.

Check the video here:

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1477620643243851777?s=20

After the video went viral, it collected more than 1,00,000 views and several reactions from social media users. Many lauded the driver for his quick thinking.

https://twitter.com/Anil50305597/status/1477673291477258240?

Others posted messages saying that his name should be made public since he was a hero.

https://twitter.com/VerulkarSantosh/status/1477627114811629568?

Several users wanted the Railways Ministry to reward the driver for his quick thinking.

https://twitter.com/dr_khaire/status/1477663101818265601?

What are your thoughts about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.