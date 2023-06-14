Mumbai Police’s Traffic Control Branch marks ‘No Honking Day’ today, 14 June, as a way to raise awareness about noise pollution and its detrimental effects on health and the environment. Police urged Mumbaikars to refrain from blowing their horns in support of this initiative. A notice by the traffic police warned that drivers found honking unnecessarily will be punished under the Motor Vehicle Act and Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Advisory by Mumbai Police

Mumbai traffic police, in a notice on Twitter, said, “Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per guidelines in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989.” The police added, “Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai urges all drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicles on 14 June 2023 and other days as well.”

Pravin Padwal, Mumbai Police (Traffic) Joint Commissioner, said it would be an awareness drive to curb noise pollution and refrain from unnecessary honking. “We want motorists to support us and observe June 14 as No Honking Day,” a Business Standard report stated.

Mumbai ke joint police commissioner traffic Mr. Pravin Padwal ka elan , 14 June .No Honking Day #mumbai pic.twitter.com/JjT9BBTi0d — Saeed Hameed (@urdujournosaeed) June 12, 2023

A Twitter user commended the initiative. He wrote: “Excellent initiative. Can we extend this #nohonkingday to a #nohonkingweek too? #Mumbai.”

Another user wished good luck to Mumbaikars. He said, ” Wish Mumbaikars best in this initiative! Be trendsetters…” In addition, he tagged: @hornnotokpls.

Wish Mumbaikars best in this initiative! Be the trendsetters… @hornnotokpls — Prabhat Sinha 🇮🇳 (@peekaysinha) June 13, 2023

Mumbai: The honking capital of the world

Sumaira Abdulali, an anti-noise pollution activist with the ‘Awaz Foundation,’ has praised the police initiative and noted that it was 17 years ago in 2006 that a similar exercise was carried out in Mumbai.

“This is the need of the hour. Awaz has done several sessions with the police on this menace and we have done studies on the ill-effects of honking without adequate reasons. We appeal to the police to ensure that it should not be only this Wednesday, but even all other days henceforth,” Abdulali told IANS.

Mumbai Police has also issued several warnings over blaring horns unnecessarily in the past. On Twitter, the Mumbai Police shared a nearly two-minute video in 2020, asking drivers not to horn unnecessarily. The video begins by saying, “Mumbai. Welcome to the honking capital of the world. Here people honk even when the signal is red. They might think that by honking, the signal will turn green faster.”

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020

In addition, it stated, “We, the Mumbai Police were itching to do something about this.” The short clip shows the police installing the decibel meters in several locations including CSMT, Bandra, Peddar Road, Hindmata, and restoring the signal after 90 seconds as the meter reached 85 decibels.

A shocking reaction pervaded commuters upon reading the message, “Honk more, wait more.” The clip ends with two police officers sharing a “Hi-5,” saying, “Feel free to honk, if you don’t mind waiting.”

