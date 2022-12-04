Mumbai: Three men gang-rape woman, burn her private parts with cigarettes
The men attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on the chest and both arms. One of the accused took a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it if she approached cops, the police said
Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons who entered her home, attacked her with a sharp weapon, and burnt her private parts with cigarettes, PTI quoted a Mumbai police official as saying.
The incident took place in Kurla in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said, adding the accused and victim stay in the same locality.
“The accused raped her one by one and also performed unnatural sex. They singed her private parts with cigarettes and attacked her with a sharp weapon on the chest and both arms. One of the accused took a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it if she approached police,” he said.
The woman narrated her ordeal to neighbours, who got in touch with an NGO and an FIR was registered, the Kurla police station official said.
The trio has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and other offences and efforts were on to nab them, he added.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uttar Pradesh: Man held for killing ex-girlfriend, chopping body into 6 parts in Azamgarh
Prince Yadav with the help of his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other family members had planned to kill Aradhana, who was stated to be in her mid-20s, out of resentment because she had married someone else and not him
Rajasthan: Dalit man thrashed, humiliated with shoe garland in Sirohi
The accused thrashed Bharat Kumar Julawa and also recorded a video of the act, Kotwali Station Officer Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit said
Deaf, mute Dalit woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer
The incident happened on Thursday evening in area under Dhorimanna police station limits when the woman had gone to graze goats