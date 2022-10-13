Mumbai taxi driver arrested for engaging in obscene acts in front of school girls at Colaba
The Mumbai cab driver, accused of molesting school girls, was traced and arrested with the help of taxi number provided by the school teacher
Mumbai: A 35-year-old taxi driver has been arrested in Mumbai by Colaba police on charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the girl students near a school. The case was filed by a teacher in Colaba police station post-learning about the driver’s antics.
“Mumbai’s Colaba police arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver, Sikander Khan, on the charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school,” Mumbai Police said.
As per reports, the taxi driver used to park his vehicle in front of the girl’s school in South Mumbai’s Colaba. It is being alleged that he used to do dirty acts and gestures looking at school girls. He also allegedly chased the girls everyday.
Teacher complaint police after students informed about taxi driver’s deeds
Class 5 girls students gave information about the taxi driver’s dirty obscene gestures to their teacher. After listening to the ordeal of minor children, the school teacher went outside to find out about this and confirmed it. She then registered a complaint in Colaba police station.
Driver traced, nabbed with help of taxi number
Following the complaint, cops began the search and traced the accused taxi driver with the help of taxi number provided by the teacher.
Case under Section 354 (D), 509 of IPC and Section 12 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) has been registered against the accused Mumbai taxi driver.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
California man charged with hate crimes after targeting saree-clad Hindu women
According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Lathan Johnson reportedly targeted older Hindu women and tore necklaces off their necks during a two-month crime spree that began in June.
Sikh family, including 8-month-old, goes missing in America as prime suspect attempts suicide
As of now, the cops fear the family might be dead and the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks. The firefighters on Monday had found a pickup truck on fire, belonging to Amandeep Singh, one of the missing person
India condemns hate crime at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, urges prompt action
India on Sunday condemned the vandalism at a recently unveiled park named 'Shri Bhagavad Gita' in Canada's Brampton and urged the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators of the hate crime.