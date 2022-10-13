Mumbai taxi driver arrested for engaging in obscene acts in front of school girls at Colaba

Mumbai: A 35-year-old taxi driver has been arrested in Mumbai by Colaba police on charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the girl students near a school. The case was filed by a teacher in Colaba police station post-learning about the driver’s antics.

“Mumbai’s Colaba police arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver, Sikander Khan, on the charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school,” Mumbai Police said.

As per reports, the taxi driver used to park his vehicle in front of the girl’s school in South Mumbai’s Colaba. It is being alleged that he used to do dirty acts and gestures looking at school girls. He also allegedly chased the girls everyday.

Teacher complaint police after students informed about taxi driver’s deeds

Class 5 girls students gave information about the taxi driver’s dirty obscene gestures to their teacher. After listening to the ordeal of minor children, the school teacher went outside to find out about this and confirmed it. She then registered a complaint in Colaba police station.

Driver traced, nabbed with help of taxi number

Following the complaint, cops began the search and traced the accused taxi driver with the help of taxi number provided by the teacher.

Case under Section 354 (D), 509 of IPC and Section 12 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) has been registered against the accused Mumbai taxi driver.

With inputs from agencies

