Mumbai sweats it out: The reason for the rising mercury levels in Maximum City

The weather department has issued a heatwave warning for the financial capital of the country until 16 March. Monday’s temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius is the highest for this season

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, is sweltering away in the heat.

Since Sunday, the temperatures in Mumbai have been exceptionally high, with the Maximum City recording a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

What’s prompted this heat in the financial capital? What can people do to stay safe in this remarkable heat?

Mercury soaring

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department’s {IMD} monitoring stations at Santacruz and Colaba recorded significantly above normal temperatures during the day — at 39.6 degrees Celsius and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum was almost eight degrees above normal, prompting the IMD to issue a heatwave warning.

Explaining the reason for the record-high temperatures, the IMD said, “Due to the advection of warm and dry winds from north west India, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely over parts of Konkan-Goa, including Mumbai during next three days. Due to the prevailing clear skies and low humidity values the temperatures are expected to rise and similar conditions are likely to prevail for next two-three days over the region."

Officials speaking to Hindustan Times attributed the rise in mercury levels to increased intensity of solar radiation. The officials added that the formation of a high-pressure zone over parts of central and western India was exacerbating the weather conditions.

Mumbai has been seeing a rise in temperatures over the past few years. Last year, the highest recorded maximum temperature was 40.9 degrees on 28 March. The all-time highest maximum temperature recorded in the city for the month of March has been 41.7 degrees Celsius, on 28 March 1956.

The relative humidity in the city has also decreased, making the heat dry. Relative humidity at Santacruz on Monday evening settled at an unusual 15 per cent, resulting in dry heat conditions, unlike the muggy heat that is typical in Mumbai.

Dos and don’ts for the heat

In such extreme weather, it is of primary importance to take extra care of your health to avoid dehydration and heat strokes.

Doctors say that a heatstroke can permanently damage vital organs such as the brain or kidneys and even cause death and hence, it is of utmost importance to keep hydrated.

Experts say that one must wear cotton-made, light coloured and loose clothes; also one must wear sunglasses, and use caps or umbrellas when outside. They added that people must take cold water baths during the period to keep the body temperature cooler, and taking frequent breaks and rest if you feel tired or weak.

Doctors also said that a balanced diet with more liquids and cooling foods is a must for this period. Also, people should try to avoid food with higher fat, protein, spices, etc, which can cause acidity and slow down the digestion process.

Experts also noted that one should not go directly from an air conditioned environment to afternoon heat. It is important to give your body time to adapt to the temperature change; there should be a transient zone.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.