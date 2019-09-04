Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour to continue over city, Thane, Palghar for next 6-12 hours, says Skymet Weather

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates: Skymet Weather tweeted that intermittent rain will continue with few heavy spell over Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondiya, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 6-12 hours.

The RPF rescued several passengers from a train stranded between Sion and Kurla. Meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute.

IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 207 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.



According to reports, the NDRF evacuated Kranti Nagar in Kurla in view of Mithi River nearing danger mark. Indian Navy has also been mobilised for the area.

With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Earlier it issued an orange alert.

Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"This shows how widespread the rainfall has been over Mumbai. We have issued a red alert for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours," an IMD official told PTI.

Meanwhile, BEST has been forced to divert buses from their regular routes owing to waterlogging in many areas.

The Western Railway has warned passengers that many long-distance trains from Mumbai are likely to be cancelled due to heavy flooding in Nalasopara. Meanwhile Vistara Airlines has also alerted passengers of possible delay due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

Central Railway declared that train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti are shut owing to heavy rainfall and flooding. However, train services between CSMT and Andheri/Goregaon, Vashi-Panvel and on Transharbour line are running normal.

Due to continuous heavy rains and waterlogging between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, train services on all six lines have been suspended. However, services between Thane-Kasara/Karjat are functioning normal.

Taking to Twitter, Central Railway notified that both up and down fast line train services between Sion and Matunga are held up due to severe water logging.

Western Railway suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar, the trains between Vasai Road and Virar are running with less frequency.

Chronic flood spot in Mumbai, Hindmata, witnessed heavy flooding on Wednesday morning. The water-logging at Hindmata has lead to traffic snarls on the BA road for vehicles going from Dadar TT to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).

Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notified that in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days, all schools will remain shut on Wednesday.

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were dampened at the very start of the celebration for Mumbaikars as parts of the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall all through Tuesday, and with forecast for similar weather conditions during the remaining week.

The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning with water-logging at some parts of the city. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

News agency ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, was quoted by The Times of India as saying the rainfall activity was due to significant clouding over Maharashtra on Tuesday with strong westerlies coming from the Arabian Sea.

"We expect the rainfall activity to reduce from 5 September in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, but Konkan would continue to remain on isolated heavy rain warning till September 6-7," Kashyapi said.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the first three days of September (till Tuesday), the city received 132.5 mm of rain, while in the suburbs, the figure stood at 193.6 mm.

The IMD centre in Santa Cruz recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.

As many as 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Sion Road causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With inputs from ANI

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Overnight rains lead to traffic snarls, waterlogging; IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Maharashtra