Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour to continue over city, Thane, Palghar for next 6-12 hours, says Skymet Weather

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates: Skymet Weather tweeted that intermittent rain will continue with few heavy spell over Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondiya, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 6-12 hours.
The RPF rescued several passengers from a train stranded between Sion and Kurla. Meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute.
IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 207 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.
According to reports, the NDRF evacuated Kranti Nagar in Kurla in view of Mithi River nearing danger mark. Indian Navy has also been mobilised for the area.
With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Earlier it issued an orange alert.
Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"This shows how widespread the rainfall has been over Mumbai. We have issued a red alert for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours," an IMD official told PTI.
Meanwhile, BEST has been forced to divert buses from their regular routes owing to waterlogging in many areas.
The Western Railway has warned passengers that many long-distance trains from Mumbai are likely to be cancelled due to heavy flooding in Nalasopara. Meanwhile Vistara Airlines has also alerted passengers of possible delay due to heavy rains in Mumbai.
Central Railway declared that train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti are shut owing to heavy rainfall and flooding. However, train services between CSMT and Andheri/Goregaon, Vashi-Panvel and on Transharbour line are running normal.
Due to continuous heavy rains and waterlogging between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, train services on all six lines have been suspended. However, services between Thane-Kasara/Karjat are functioning normal.
Taking to Twitter, Central Railway notified that both up and down fast line train services between Sion and Matunga are held up due to severe water logging.
Western Railway suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar, the trains between Vasai Road and Virar are running with less frequency.
Chronic flood spot in Mumbai, Hindmata, witnessed heavy flooding on Wednesday morning. The water-logging at Hindmata has lead to traffic snarls on the BA road for vehicles going from Dadar TT to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).
Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notified that in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days, all schools will remain shut on Wednesday.
The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were dampened at the very start of the celebration for Mumbaikars as parts of the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall all through Tuesday, and with forecast for similar weather conditions during the remaining week.
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning with water-logging at some parts of the city. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde
— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019
News agency ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.
However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, was quoted by The Times of India as saying the rainfall activity was due to significant clouding over Maharashtra on Tuesday with strong westerlies coming from the Arabian Sea.
"We expect the rainfall activity to reduce from 5 September in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, but Konkan would continue to remain on isolated heavy rain warning till September 6-7," Kashyapi said.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the first three days of September (till Tuesday), the city received 132.5 mm of rain, while in the suburbs, the figure stood at 193.6 mm.
The IMD centre in Santa Cruz recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.
As many as 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Sion Road causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Intermittent light to moderate rains will continue over parts of Mumbai, Thane for next 2-4 hours
Skymet Weather said Santacruz, Navi Mumbai, Vasai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Panvel, Thane and Alibag will continue to witness intermittent rains for the next 2-4 hours, after which the showers are likely to intensify.
WR resumes fast train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road
Western Railway said on Twitter that it has resumed fast train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road after water level receded between Mahim and Matunga Road stations.
Intermittent rains with heavy spells to continue over Mumbai, Thane for next 6-12 hours
Skymet Weather tweeted that intermittent rain will continue with few heavy spell over Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondiya, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 6-12 hours.
Live traffic situation in Mumbai
Massive traffic congestion continues to be in place in Western Express Highway between Santacruz and Goregaon. Several roads in Dadar and Sion are also witnessing traffic jam due to waterlogging. Vehicular movemment on most of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road has also been affected due to heavy rains.
Several areas get break from heavy rains
Several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute. IMD deputy director general (western region) KS Hosallikar tweeted that the latest DWR and satellite images have indicated persistence of a system, responsible for the rainfall, over Arabian sea.
Forward message on August heavy rain alert does rounds on Whatsapp
A message carrying forecast of heavy rains for the first week of August is currently doing rounds on Whatsapp. Readers are requested to disregard the message.
Rajdhani Express, August Kranti Rajdhani Express rescheduled
The Western Railway tweeted that in view of water logging on tracks at Nallasopara-Virar, 12951 Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express will depart from Mumbai Central one hour later than their scheduled departure.
Santacruz records 206.6 mm of rains in six hours
IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 206.6 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.
NDRF rescues 1,500 people from Kurla as Mithi River overflows
According to reports, the NDRF evacuated Kranti Nagar in Kurla in view of Mithi River nearing danger mark. Indian Navy has also been mobilised for the area.
Central Railway suspends services between CSMT, Thane on main line, CSMT-Goregaon on harbour line
Central Railway has suspended services between CSMT and Thane on main line, CSMT and Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon, Vadala and Mankhurd on harbour line, Belapur and Kharkopar on fourth corridor. Services are running between Makhurd and Panvel, Thane and Vashi/Panvel, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopilo, Nerul-Karkopar-Nerul.
Western Railway suspends services on slow line
Western Railway is currently running train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road on fast lines. It has suspended trains on slow lines between Churchgate nd Vasai Road due to water logging at Matunga Road.
IMD upgrades orange alert to red
With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Earlier it issued an orange alert.
Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"This shows how widespread the rainfall has been over Mumbai. We have issued a red alert for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours," an IMD official told PTI.
Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar, he said.
"The situation is likely to remain like this for next 24 hours," the official said.
Neighbouring Raigad district received almost 300 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, "but going by the progress of clouds, no red alert has been issued there," he said.
Parts of Palghar and Thane districts also received more than 204 mm downpour in last 24 hours, he added.
Heavy rains threaten to hit Vistara Airlines schedule in Mumbai
Rain-hit Kanjurmarg almost turns into a river
Rainfall received till 1 pm:
Train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti stopped: Central Railway
Central Railway declared that train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti are shut owing to heavy rainfall and flooding. However, train services between CSMT and Andheri/Goregaon, Vashi-Panvel and on Transharbour line are running normal.
Services on all six train lines between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg stopped: Central Railway
Due to continuous heavy rains and waterlogging between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, train services on all six lines have been suspended. However, services between Thane-Kasara/Karjat are functioning normal.
"Our team assessing the situation for resumption of services as early as possible," says Central Railway.
Long distance trains at Nallasopara running at restricted speed: Western Railway
Western Railway informed that due to water levels reaching above 120 mm of tracks at Nallasopara on fast line, few long distance trains are running at restricted speed.
What is an orange alert?
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.
The orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.
The sounding of the orange alert is a signal for people to take stock of situation and keep food packets ready to protect themselves and their family from bad weather conditions.
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for waterlogged areas
In the wake of heavy rains, the Mumbai Police has issued an advisory to avoid areas waterlogged like – Amrut Nagar Jn, Gandhi Nagar (Ghatkopar), Sakinaka Junction and Sonapur Junction (Mulund).
Several places record over 100 mm rains for second consecutive day, with Borivalli receiving 178 mm rainfall
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates:
The BMC also notified to avoid traffic, BEST buses have been diverted from Sion road number 24 via Sion road number 3.
Visuals of flooding at Hindmata
Chronic flood spot in Mumbai, Hindmata, witnessed heavy flooding on Wednesday morning. The water-logging at Hindmata has lead to traffic snarls on the BA road for vehicles going from Dadar TT to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).
Schools to remain shut today, principals requested to sent children back home carefully: BMC
Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notified that in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days, all schools will remain shut on Wednesday.
"The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the BMC said.
Heavy rain situation likely to abate by tomorrow, but light drizzle may continue throughout week
IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read. However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.
Morning drizzle causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning with water-logging at some parts of the city. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla in the wee hours of Wednesday. Rains continue to batter Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Chembur, Worli, Parel and Mahalakshmi among other areas at the time of writing this post. As a result, the city's usual tricky spots were once again water-logged causing trouble to commuters during morning rush hours. News agency ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.
Orange alert issued in Mumbai for today
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.
20:11 (IST)
Navy rescue teams come to aid of stranded Mumbaikars
20:09 (IST)
Railway ministry says 4,500 passengers were rescued from stranded trains
19:28 (IST)
Indigo offers rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver till Thursday
19:12 (IST)
Intermittent light to moderate rains will continue over parts of Mumbai, Thane for next 2-4 hours
Skymet Weather said Santacruz, Navi Mumbai, Vasai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Panvel, Thane and Alibag will continue to witness intermittent rains for the next 2-4 hours, after which the showers are likely to intensify.
18:34 (IST)
WR resumes fast train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road
Western Railway said on Twitter that it has resumed fast train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road after water level receded between Mahim and Matunga Road stations.
18:09 (IST)
Intermittent rains with heavy spells to continue over Mumbai, Thane for next 6-12 hours
Skymet Weather tweeted that intermittent rain will continue with few heavy spell over Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondiya, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 6-12 hours.
17:51 (IST)
Western Railway sets up emergency accomodations for stranded long distance train passengers
17:41 (IST)
Visuals from Nallasopara railway station
17:35 (IST)
Visual from Bandra railway station
Image courtesy: Dimple Sharma
17:31 (IST)
Waterlogging near Azad Nagar metro station
Several vehicles have broken down on the side of the road between DN Nagar and Azad Nagar metro station, affecting vehicular movement.
Image courtesy: Prakhya Nair/Firstpost
17:26 (IST)
Live traffic situation in Mumbai
Massive traffic congestion continues to be in place in Western Express Highway between Santacruz and Goregaon. Several roads in Dadar and Sion are also witnessing traffic jam due to waterlogging. Vehicular movemment on most of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road has also been affected due to heavy rains.
17:06 (IST)
Western Railway releases helpline numbers for passengers
17:05 (IST)
Waterlogging at Shastri Nagar in Goregaon
16:42 (IST)
Several areas get break from heavy rains
Several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute. IMD deputy director general (western region) KS Hosallikar tweeted that the latest DWR and satellite images have indicated persistence of a system, responsible for the rainfall, over Arabian sea.
16:24 (IST)
Forward message on August heavy rain alert does rounds on Whatsapp
A message carrying forecast of heavy rains for the first week of August is currently doing rounds on Whatsapp. Readers are requested to disregard the message.
16:21 (IST)
RPF rescues passengers from train stranded between Sion and Kurla
16:00 (IST)
Rajdhani Express, August Kranti Rajdhani Express rescheduled
The Western Railway tweeted that in view of water logging on tracks at Nallasopara-Virar, 12951 Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express will depart from Mumbai Central one hour later than their scheduled departure.
15:52 (IST)
Massive traffic jam at Western Express Highway
The Western Express Highway is witnessing major traffic congestion. Visual from Vile Parle near Hotel Sahara Star.
Image courtesy: Ananya Srivastava/Firstpost
15:32 (IST)
Visual from Mira Road
Image courtesy: Hassan Kamal/Firstpost
15:29 (IST)
Santacruz records 206.6 mm of rains in six hours
IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 206.6 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.
15:24 (IST)
Several long distance trains cancelled or short terminated
15:18 (IST)
Waterlogging near Elphinstone Bridge
Several commuters walked in knee-deep water on and near Elphinstone Bridge, which has been flooded due to waterlogging.
Image courtesy: Sukanya Ray/Firstpost
15:12 (IST)
NDRF rescues 1,500 people from Kurla as Mithi River overflows
According to reports, the NDRF evacuated Kranti Nagar in Kurla in view of Mithi River nearing danger mark. Indian Navy has also been mobilised for the area.
15:00 (IST)
Central Railway suspends services between CSMT, Thane on main line, CSMT-Goregaon on harbour line
Central Railway has suspended services between CSMT and Thane on main line, CSMT and Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon, Vadala and Mankhurd on harbour line, Belapur and Kharkopar on fourth corridor. Services are running between Makhurd and Panvel, Thane and Vashi/Panvel, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopilo, Nerul-Karkopar-Nerul.
14:53 (IST)
Western Railway suspends services on slow line
Western Railway is currently running train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road on fast lines. It has suspended trains on slow lines between Churchgate nd Vasai Road due to water logging at Matunga Road.
14:31 (IST)
14:22 (IST)
IMD upgrades orange alert to red
With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Earlier it issued an orange alert.
Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"This shows how widespread the rainfall has been over Mumbai. We have issued a red alert for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours," an IMD official told PTI.
Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar, he said.
"The situation is likely to remain like this for next 24 hours," the official said.
Neighbouring Raigad district received almost 300 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, "but going by the progress of clouds, no red alert has been issued there," he said.
Parts of Palghar and Thane districts also received more than 204 mm downpour in last 24 hours, he added.
14:10 (IST)
Heavy rains threaten to hit Vistara Airlines schedule in Mumbai
14:00 (IST)
Rain-hit Kanjurmarg almost turns into a river
13:57 (IST)
Rain mayhem in Mumbai likely to cause cancellation of many long-distance trains
13:52 (IST)
Visual from Western express Highway
13:17 (IST)
Rainfall received till 1 pm:
13:11 (IST)
Train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti stopped: Central Railway
Central Railway declared that train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti are shut owing to heavy rainfall and flooding. However, train services between CSMT and Andheri/Goregaon, Vashi-Panvel and on Transharbour line are running normal.
13:00 (IST)
Services on all six train lines between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg stopped: Central Railway
Due to continuous heavy rains and waterlogging between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, train services on all six lines have been suspended. However, services between Thane-Kasara/Karjat are functioning normal.
"Our team assessing the situation for resumption of services as early as possible," says Central Railway.
12:49 (IST)
Long distance trains at Nallasopara running at restricted speed: Western Railway
Western Railway informed that due to water levels reaching above 120 mm of tracks at Nallasopara on fast line, few long distance trains are running at restricted speed.
12:46 (IST)
Visual from area near Parel Station
12:38 (IST)
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates
To avoid traffic in warterlogged areas, several BEST buses have diverted routes.
Hindmata Cinema Traffic diverted via Hindmata Flyover
Sheetal Cinema Kurla Traffic diverted via Operation Suspended
Dahisar subway Traffic via Hindmata Flyover
12:20 (IST)
Train services at Sion and Matunga held up due to water logging: Central Railway
Taking to Twitter, Central Railway notified that both up and down fast line train services between Sion and Matunga are held up due to severe water logging.
"Our team assessed on the spot as water level is above track level. Kindly bear with us," said the Central Railway.
12:13 (IST)
The situation is almost similar in Palghar as well
12:07 (IST)
Trains between Vasai Road and Virar running with less frequency
Western Railway suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar, the trains between Vasai Road and Virar are running with less frequency.
11:58 (IST)
Meanwhile Navi Mumbai witnesses severe waterlogging
11:54 (IST)
Visual from Lokhandwala township, Kandivali East
11:47 (IST)
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates
11:45 (IST)
What is an orange alert?
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.
The orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.
The sounding of the orange alert is a signal for people to take stock of situation and keep food packets ready to protect themselves and their family from bad weather conditions.
11:36 (IST)
Trains held up in Valsad section due to point failure at Virar: Western Railway
VR O/S 61001, 9.35 hrs.
12240 Vaitarna(VTN)DEP 9.33 hrs
93008 VTN ARr 9.43hrs
59038 Saphale ARR 9.48hrs
22956 Kelve Rd ARR 9.54hrs
93100 PLG
12479 PLG
22994 BOISAR
19332 VANGAON
93012 VGN LOOP
12934 BLD ARR 10.20
11:33 (IST)
Due to heavy rains and water-logging, traffic running slow at following areas:
Netaji Palkar chowk (Andheri)
Ganesh Mishthanna, Antop Hill
Sai Baba Nagar (Dharavi)
Andheri Subway
Chincholi Port Rd (Malad)
Shivaji Chowk, Antop Hill
Western Express Highway, Metro Stn
11:24 (IST)
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for waterlogged areas
In the wake of heavy rains, the Mumbai Police has issued an advisory to avoid areas waterlogged like – Amrut Nagar Jn, Gandhi Nagar (Ghatkopar), Sakinaka Junction and Sonapur Junction (Mulund).
11:17 (IST)
Several places record over 100 mm rains for second consecutive day, with Borivalli receiving 178 mm rainfall
11:02 (IST)
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates:
The BMC also notified to avoid traffic, BEST buses have been diverted from Sion road number 24 via Sion road number 3.
10:48 (IST)
Visuals of flooding at Hindmata
Chronic flood spot in Mumbai, Hindmata, witnessed heavy flooding on Wednesday morning. The water-logging at Hindmata has lead to traffic snarls on the BA road for vehicles going from Dadar TT to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).