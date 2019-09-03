You are here:
Mumbai Rains: Overnight rains lead to traffic snarls, waterlogging; IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Maharashtra

India FP Staff Sep 03, 2019 12:28:24 IST

  • The ten-day long Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought with itself a spell of heavy rainfall in the city of Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

  • The worst affected among other areas include Andheri, Sion and King circle. The rains have also affected areas in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

  • IMD has predicted that the regions of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming two to three days.

  • The heavy downpour which was absent for days in the city has delayed the local suburban train services across all major lines-Central, line, Harbour line and Western line.

Mumbai Rains: The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought with itself a spell of heavy rainfall in the city of Mumbai and its adjoining areas. The incessant rain since Sunday has led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The worst affected among other areas include Andheri, Sion and Kings Circle. The rains have also disrupted life and brought discomfort to people living in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai Rains: Overnight rains lead to traffic snarls, waterlogging; IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Maharashtra

Roads waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. Twitter @ANI

The heavy downpour which was absent for days in the city has delayed the local suburban train services across all major lines — Central, line, Harbour line and Western line.

As per The Times of India, the rain recorded between 2 and 3 September by The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santa Cruz observatory was 131.4 mm, falling into the very heavy rain category (115.6mm- 204.4mm).

IMD has predicted that the regions of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming two to three days.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune, said, "These coastal districts will receive heavy spells till 3 September. Similarly, the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli Kolhapur and Jalgaon, including the ghat areas, will experience moderate to heavy spells during this period."

It has also predicted isolated places over Konkan and Goa will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

"Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Marathawada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Lakshadweep," the weather forecasting agency stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 12:28:24 IST

