Mumbai rains latest updates: Due to heavy rains across Mumbai, two flights, that were scheduled to depart between 12 pm and 1 pm, have been, as per the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The flights delayed are: 6E 6939 to Bengaluru and 6E 168 to New Delhi. Meanwhile, Western Railway said that despite the rains, train services are running smoothly.

The trains on Central Railway suburban are running with delay of 10-12 minutes due to heavy rains across the city. Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on Saturday morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 18 mm of rainfall while the Santacruz observatory registered 4.4 mm, said IMD Mumbai. Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, with waterlogging reported in areas such as Mahim.

According to IMD Mumbai, the Santacruz observatory recorded 37 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Colaba observatory registered 38.2 mm.

The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai received 25 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Saturday, according to Skymet Weather. In view of the heavy rainfall predicted for the weekend, the India Meteorological Department issued an advisory asking residents to stay indoors. "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather," it said in a statement.

Mumbai, along with Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra, is expected to receive rainfall at most places on Saturday, according to the IMD. Extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5 millimetre) is expected at isolated places in these areas, but the intensity is likely to decrease on Sunday.

Several parts across the west coast of India can expect heavy spells of shower in the coming weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an increase in the rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra till 10 June.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday night and Thursday, leaving several areas waterlogged and delaying local trains.

While the city received pre-monsoon showers, IMD said monsoon has reached the Konkan coast.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had taken precautionary measures, but there were reports of water-logging in Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri. The civic body however claimed it received no complaints of water-logging.

In view of the heavy rain warning over the weekend, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta held a meeting with top officials of the MCGM and IMD and issued necessary instructions, the BMC release said.

Though there was no water on the tracks, suburban train services ran late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and tourists have been asked to stay away from coastal areas, said an IMD official in Mumbai.

Issuing an advisory, Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather."

The BMC said it was gearing up to deal with any eventuality in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall. "Leaves of all the senior officials, including deputy municipal commissioners, assistant commissioners and heads of departments have been cancelled," the BMC statement said.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for assistance in eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs).

Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue. Six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres.

Education officers in all 24 wards have been asked to keep schools which can be used as shelters for stranded people open round-the-clock.

As per the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in the Konkan districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar on 9-11 June.

With inputs from PTI