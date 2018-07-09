Mumbai rains: City receives 108 mm rains in last 21 hours; downpour to continue today, says IMD

The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for the Konkan region and Goa.

In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, the Met department said.

#MumbaiRains: Monday begins with fresh spell of #Monsoon rains in #Mumbai. Heavy rains have been lashing since past 1 hour. Expect more showers to follow. pic.twitter.com/2X2LDrgVKM — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 9, 2018

The IMD also forecast "heavy to very heavy" rain for isolated places in Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala. Heavy downpour is also expected at some places in Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Railway services were slightly affected early Monday morning in Mumbai due to the incessant rains. Western Railway said on Twitter that trains were being run at restricted speed at Nallasopara due to water on tracks. However, it also asserted that no other stations had reported waterlogging and the services were running normally.

Till 5.30 am on Monday, Mumbai received 108 millimeters of rain in the previous 21 hours, while Dahanu area recorded 308 millimetres, according to private weather forecast agency Skymet Weather. The offshore trough extending along the west coast of India is behind the heavy rains for Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, it said.

On Sunday, severe water-logging was reported in Sion, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Hindmata Circle in Parel, King's Circle in Matunga and several other areas, which forced the police to divert traffic in Mumbai. According to Skymet, in the next 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday, Mumbai had recorded 131 mm of rains.

Authorities were also forced to divert traffic from the Ghatkopar rail overbridge after noticing cracks in the structure. On 3 July, a part of a road over bridge (ROB) at Mumbai's suburban Andheri railway station had collapsed. A woman, who was critically injured in the mishap, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The next day, a road bridge with two pedestrian walkways on Grant Road station was closed after potentially dangerous cracks were noticed.

With inputs from IANS