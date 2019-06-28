Mumbai Rains: Central, Western Railways running late; Congress MLA blames Shiv Sena-led 'corrupt' BMC for water-logging in city

Mumbai: After a delay of several days, the first spell of heavy rains lashed the metropolis and its outskirts Friday morning, slowing down road and rail traffic.

The Meteorological department (Met) office has predicted moderate rainfall with a few spells of heavy showers in the financial capital in the next 24 hours.

Congress MLA Amin Patel on Friday blamed "corruption" in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) pre-monsoon nullah cleaning works for the situation.

Patel said the BMC itself has informed him that vehicular movement has slowed down in parts of the city, while train services on the Western and Central Railways routes were running late.

The MLA from Mumbadevi in the city said the civic body also said that parts of Mumbai Central, Fort, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Malad, and Vile Parle have witnessed water-logging.

"Nullahs remain unclean, which has resulted in waterlogging. Metro works have slowed down traffic,” Patel told reporters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the last five hours, its weather station has recorded an average rainfall of 43.23 mm in the island city, 64.14 mm in eastern suburbs and 78.21 mm in western suburbs.

The civic body said the flow of road traffic has been reported to be slow, while suburban services of the Central and Western Railways were running behind schedule.

"The city has recorded moderate rainfall in the last few hours. So far, no untoward incident or major water-logging has been reported at the Disaster Management Cell," a senior civic official said.

Meanwhile, heavy showers brought cheers to civic officials who said they will help in improving stock in reservoirs supplying water to the metropolis.

Since monsoon has been playing truant, the civic administration has been forced to use reserve stock of water from its lakes to fulfill the needs of Mumbai citizens.

Suburban train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said the officer.

According to a BMC spokesperson, due to the ongoing metro rail work and water-logging at some places, a few buses of civic transport undertaking BEST were diverted from their regular routes.

Heavy traffic jam affected the movement of vehicles on the Mulund-Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, he said, adding the BMC had to close a busy subway in suburban Andheri due to water-logging.

The Thane railway station witnessed water-logging on tracks and the local civic administration has been alerted about it by the Central Railway (CR).

"Water entered on tracks from the city area. The TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) has been informed. The TMC is sending officials to check and do the needful. Our officers are there to help," CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said.

The Western Railway, in a statement, said that several teams of officials along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans have been deployed at different locations to ensure the smooth operation of trains.

"Tracks and signals are working well without any failure. Train operation is normal. Today we received some mail express trains late at Surat from Vadodara due to heavy rains in Vadodara division," said the statement.

Follow LIVE updates on Mumbai rains here

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.