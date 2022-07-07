Mumbai rains: Beaches to remain open from 6 am to 10 am only

Mumbai and several other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that all the beaches in Mumbai shall remain open for general public from 6 am to 10 am only amid heavy rainfall in the city.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall and keeping in mind the drowning incidents, all the beaches in Mumbai shall be opened to the general public from 6 am to 10 am only," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Mumbai: In the wake of heavy rainfall & keeping in mind the drowning incidents, all the beaches in Mumbai shall be opened to the general public from 6 am to 10 am only: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Mumbai and several other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.

The department issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10 July. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on Red alert till 9 July and on Orange alert on 10 July. Palghar is on Red alert on 8 July.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in Palghar on Friday," Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Amid heavy rains, severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The waterlogging was recorded in Dadar and Sion areas, and Powai Lake started overflowing Tuesday evening due to the downpour.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.