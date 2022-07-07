Mumbai rain: Two washed away in flood waters in Maharashtra's Palghar; IMD issues red alert for Friday

Continuous heavy rain and waterlogging have partially damaged at least 32 houses in different talukas of Maharashtra's Palghar. NDRF teams have been kept on alert to provide assistance whenever required

Mumbai: Two people were washed away in flood water and a person suffered serious injuries on Thursday after a portion of a house collapsed in Maharashtra's Palghar district following heavy rains in the state.

The person identified as 51-year-old Ramesh Janya Goshe from Charoti in Dahanu taluka was washed away in flood waters. His body was recovered later.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'orange' alert for today, while a 'red' alert has been sounded for Friday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

"In last three-to-four days central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon. It will remain same for next four-to-five days," news agency ANI quoted IMD's Jayant Sarkar as saying.

Heavy rains, water-logging have partially damaged at least 32 houses in different talukas of Palghar. In the last 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday, the district has already received an average 89.27 mm rainfall, with Wada taluka receiving the maximum 135 mm rain showers.

The IMD has also issued red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till 9 July, while Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are on red alert till 8 July.

Mumbai local trains remain disrupted

Water-logging on tracks and streets following incessant rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas has slowed the movement of trains and vehicles.

The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating "normally", but a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, took to social media and complained that the suburban services were running late by at least 15-20 minutes.

NDRF teams kept on alert

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been kept on alert to provide assistance whenever required, district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam informed.

Water-logging near Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's house

Overnight heavy rains caused flooding at various places including Maharashtra's Thane district also led to water-logging around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house on Thursday morning.

Around 6.15 am on Thursday local firemen received a call about inundation near the CM's residence in Louiswadi area of the city following heavy showers throughout the night, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Civic personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the locality of the flood waters. There were also reports of tree falls at some places in the district, Sawant added.

With inputs from agencies

