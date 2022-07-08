Mumbai rain: IMD issues 24-hour red alert from 1 pm today, advises people to plan travel accordingly
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours, starting 1 pm on Friday.
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours, starting 1 pm on Friday.
The weather department also requested people to plan their travel accordingly.
Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise: IMD
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours period.
According to the IMD’s forecast for the next 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rain in the city and suburbs; with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. There is also a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
After days of incessant rain in Mumbai, the showers finally took a breather on Friday morning.
The BEST bus services and its local train services carried out normal operations on Friday as there was no waterlogging reported anywhere. However, some suburban trains were slightly behind schedule, said an official.
The BMC had on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on days for which the weather department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.
It, however, said that the beaches will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days. This step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea, an official said.
Meanwhile, the city has also witnessed a drop in temperatures from last week. On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.8°C and the maximum was 27.7°C, with relative humidity at 92 percent. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 24.8°C and the maximum was 27.4°C, with relative humidity at 93 percent.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Monsoon misery: Why Mumbai suffers from chronic flooding year after year
The heavy rain on Tuesday grinding Mumbai to a halt showed once again that the city's defences against floods aren't working. An outdated drainage system along with unplanned construction and receding mangroves lead to waterlogging every monsoon
Terrible Tuesday in Mumbai with traffic snarls, slow trains, and more
Mumbai witnesses heavy downpour, forcing residents to grapple with water-logged roads and inundated rail tracks. And there's no relief in sight, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours
Heavy rain puts Mumbai on yellow alert: Water-logged roads bring traffic to a standstill; landslide hits Ghatkopar
Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has informed that there is a possibility of high tide of 4.01 metres in Mumbai around 4:10 pm today