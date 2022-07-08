The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours, starting 1 pm on Friday.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours, starting 1 pm on Friday.

The weather department also requested people to plan their travel accordingly.

Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise: IMD — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours period.

According to the IMD’s forecast for the next 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rain in the city and suburbs; with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. There is also a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

After days of incessant rain in Mumbai, the showers finally took a breather on Friday morning.

The BEST bus services and its local train services carried out normal operations on Friday as there was no waterlogging reported anywhere. However, some suburban trains were slightly behind schedule, said an official.

The BMC had on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on days for which the weather department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.

It, however, said that the beaches will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days. This step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea, an official said.

Meanwhile, the city has also witnessed a drop in temperatures from last week. On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.8°C and the maximum was 27.7°C, with relative humidity at 92 percent. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 24.8°C and the maximum was 27.4°C, with relative humidity at 93 percent.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.